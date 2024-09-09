Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer dies at 58 after ‘long illness’; Atlanta Mayor pens tribute for ‘remarkable legacy’

Walt Ehmer, CEO and president of Waffle House, had died at the age of 58, the Atlanta Police Foundation announced on Sunday, September 8. Walt Ehmer, president and CEO of Waffle House, speaks on the phone after landing at the Wilmington airport with an emergency response team in Wilmington, N.C., Sept. 17, 2018. (AP)

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Walt Ehmer, the president and CEO of Waffle House and a beloved member of the Atlanta Police Foundation's Board of Trustees,” the foundation posted on Facebook.

The famous American restaurant chain related Ehmer's cause of death to a “long illness” in a statement to Fox Business.

“He will be greatly missed by his entire Waffle House family,” read the statement. “We will share more details in the coming days, including highlights of Walt’s 30+ year career at Waffle House. For now, we know all of you join us in extending our deepest condolences to Walt’s family. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

The Atlanta Police Foundation described the late Waffle House boss as a “dedicated leader” and an “unwavering supporter of our mission to build a safer, stronger Atlanta,” who tirelessly advocated for public safety.

“His passion for community service and steadfast commitment to improving the lives of others will leave a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed,” the foundation added.

Atlanta Mayor also releases statement following Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer's passing

Adding to the tributes pouring in after Ehmer's passing, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens also extended his heartfelt condolences to his loved ones after learning of the sad news. “His leadership, dedication and warmth touched the lives of many, both within the Waffle House family and beyond. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy. My thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. May they find comfort in his enduring impact and the lasting mark he made on so many,” Dickens issued a statement on the passing of Walt Ehmer.

According to his profile on his alma mater, Georgia Tech University, Ehmer kicked off his Waffle House journey in 1992 and rose the ranks to become the company's president in 2002.

According to HuffPost, Ehmer was also chair of the Georgia Tech Alumni Association Board of Trustees from 2012 to 2013 and a member of the Georgia Tech Foundation Board and the Georgia Tech Advisory Board.

He is survived by three children, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Other details surrounding Walt Ehmer's death have yet to be revealed.