Tom Cruise's death-defying efforts to stay young could cause brain damage: ‘Hostage situation’ when he goes to bed

Tom Cruise and his daredevil stunts betraying death are but synonymously identified even as the Hollywood actor is set to turn 63 in a few months. From touching skies out of reach to diving into unreachable depths, the Top Gun hero achieved it all while preparing for the suggestively final film of his long-running iconic espionage run as Ethan Hunt. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning releases in theatres on May 23, 2025. There's no separating Tom Cruise from high-altitude thrills, even if it means risking death.(AP)

Last year, Cruise performed an epic stunt for the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony. Jumping off the Stade de France, he rode a motorcycle out of the stadium while carrying the sporting event’s flag.

Also read | Obsessed fan of Star Wars actor hit with restraining order after bizarre threats to family

Prerecorded footage also showed him skydiving out of an aircraft and landing near the Hollywood sign. Tom, famous for performing his own stunts, pulled off this section while filming the upcoming eighth Mission: Impossible offering.

Tom Cruise ‘risking death’ with over-the-top ways to stay young

Despite his endless efforts to keep running the race of life like there’s no tomorrow, there’s no denying that he is, in fact, ageing. However, the hunk who’s got even the most unthinkable acts of daredevilry under his control is now seemingly also manoeuvring the natural process of growing old by hitting the reverse brakes on it.

Diving into extreme ways to pull off the anti-ageing trick, Tom Cruise has reportedly resorted to techniques that risk death. “Tom is always pushing his body to improve,” a source exclaimed, per RadarOnline.com.

“A few years ago, he started to get interested in all aspects of breathing and how dialling it in can be a game-changer for overall health. The first thing he did was taping his mouth shut at night to ensure that he was breathing through his nose.”

The source agreed that it all seems absurd, especially since it looks “like he’s in some sort of hostage situation every time he goes to bed.” However, Cruise stands by his choice because he believes it has “done wonders for his health.”

Also read | Bill Gates gets real about new romance with ‘serious girlfriend’ after regrets over Melinda Gates divorce

Tom Cruise's high-altitude plunges and deep-sea training

Having sworn by deep diving and oxygen therapy for longevity, Tom is also believed to have had a special tank built. The insider claimed that he practices “holding his breath underwater every day. It’s part of his insane workout routine now.”

Tom Cruise has supposedly added going to "hyperbaric oxygen chambers several times a week to binge oxygen” to his already back-breaking schedule brimming with cold plunges, breathing challenges and daily cryotherapy.

Brain damage warning

The insider asserted that even though the Jerry Maguire star swears it’s all helping him in his journey to stay young, others have issued a word of caution against his high-altitude thrills. Those close to him have warned that despite how much he may be enjoying these plunges, they could cause immeasurable damage to internal organs, severely impacting the brain if he takes even a tiny step in the wrong direction.