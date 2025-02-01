Menu Explore
Can vegetarian diet help you look 10 years younger? Doctor shares list of most anti-ageing foods: Berries to seeds

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Feb 01, 2025 02:46 PM IST

Want to look younger? Doctor reveals how a vegetarian diet packed with anti-ageing foods like berries and lentils can help you achieve a youthful glow.

Who doesn't want to maintain a youthful appearance? While many people invest in pricey products and treatments to combat ageing, the key to looking younger might be simpler than you think. According to orthosurgeon Dr Manu Bora, your diet and lifestyle can have a significant impact on how you age. In his recent Instagram post, he revealed diet tips that could help you look up to 10 years younger. (Also read: Good balance is secret to ageing well: Here’s how to keep it in check )

Eating vegetables over non-veg can help maintain a youthful appearance, says expert.(Instagram/@drmanubora)
Eating vegetables over non-veg can help maintain a youthful appearance, says expert.(Instagram/@drmanubora)

What to eat for anti-ageing

"Vegetables are far better than non-vegetarian food when it comes to anti-ageing," says Dr Bora. He goes on to reveal what you can include in a vegetarian diet to help maintain a youthful appearance.

  • Colourful vegetables: Colourful vegetables are packed with antioxidants and polyphenols, which are powerful anti-ageing agents.
  • Berries: Berries are rich in antioxidants, which protect the skin from oxidative stress and help reduce the visible signs of ageing.
  • Lentils: Lentils are not only a great source of protein but also support skin elasticity.
  • Healthy fats: Healthy fats, such as extra virgin olive oil and avocado, are crucial for maintaining skin moisture.
  • Seeds: Seeds, including flaxseeds, almonds, and dry fruits like pistachios, are packed with nutrients that support skin health and combat ageing.

What to avoid

Dr Bora advises that while protein is essential for our body, it's better if it comes from a vegetarian source. "Definitely, if you consume non-vegetarian food, it will be better. Our body does need protein, but if that protein comes from a vegetarian source, it is much better in terms of anti-ageing," he says. He acknowledges that for those building muscle or high-end athletes, non-vegetarian food may be necessary, but adds, "Non-veg food will definitely cause some age-related problems."

Bora also cautions against other foods that can speed up the ageing process. "Apart from this, so flour, refined flour, rice will make you age faster," he explains. "Any processed food that comes from outside, packaged food is problematic. Preservatives food will cause you disease and make you age faster." He also warns against the dangers of consuming fried food, especially when using the same oil repeatedly. "If you are eating fried food and using the same oil again, it is also very dangerous."

When to eat

Manu Bora also advocates for intermittent fasting as part of an effective anti-ageing routine. "Intermittent fasting works really well for maintaining a youthful appearance," he says. "A 16-hour fasting window followed by an 8-hour eating window is a good place to start." He adds that there are various modifications to this fasting approach, which you can explore online.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

