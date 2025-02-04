Bill Gates gets real about new romance with ‘serious girlfriend’ after regrets over Melinda Gates divorce

Bill Gates has officially moved on. Despite recently voicing major regrets over his divorce from Melinda French Gates, the former Microsoft CEO has confirmed his new relationship with “serious girlfriend” Paula Hurd. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his girlfriend Paula Hurd even attended the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant together in India.(ANI)

During an appearance on the Today show on Tuesday, the billionaire philanthropist shared, “I’m lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula. We’re having fun. Going to the Olympics and lots of great things.”

Also read | Goodbye White House, hello Hollywood: Joe Biden signs deal with powerhouse agency

Bill Gates-Paula Hurd's relationship confirmed

The rumour mill has been spinning reports of Gates and Hurd’s romance since 2023, two years after the Microsoft co-founder ended his marriage with ex-wife Melinda Gates. Their relationship speculation saw the light of the day around four years after Paula’s husband, former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd, passed away.

Last year, Bill Gates joined in the jubilation of his first Indian wedding celebration, attending the pre-wedding bash for billionaire Anant Ambani with Hurd. He eventually shared a snap of them dressed in traditional Indian attires posing alongside Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and his wife Rohini.

Bill Gates previously said he regrets Melinda Gates divorce the most

Despite his recent regretful admission to The Times of London about his previous marriage, the 69-year-old tech titan appears to be in a happy place in his life. “I moved past the divorce,” he said on the Today show. “And Melinda’s doing well. I got a lot of work that I love to do so I’m not really complaining about anything.”

“The divorce wasn't great. Having those three kids, the work we were able to do together — even if I knew that it wouldn't last forever, I would still do it again,” he added.

Also read | Trump's Super Bowl attendance confirmed?

Interviews tied to his new memoir

In 2021, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced their separation after 27 years of marriage. As for their current family situation, he said, “Melinda and I still see each other — we have three kids and two grandchildren so there are family events. The kids are doing well. They have good values.”

Meanwhile, he and Hurd have been spotted at several sporting events since then. Even his newly released memoir, “Source Code: My Beginnings,” bears a heartfelt shoutout to his new girlfriend. “Early readers of the manuscript included Paula Hurd, Marc St. John, and Sheila Gulati. The close read from dear and trusted friends provided much-needed thoughtful and insightful feedback at critical stages in the writing,” he wrote, per Today.com.