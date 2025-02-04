Trump's Super Bowl attendance confirmed?

President Donald Trump will soon become the first sitting commander-in-chief to attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans, multiple US reports established on Tuesday. Donald Trump will reportedly attend the Super Bowl at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025. (Reuters)

In addition to the New York Post backing the news of Trump's planned presence at the annual supporting event at the Caesars Superdome, Punchbowl News, NBC News and MSNBC political analyst Jake Sherman announced the news flash. Federal law enforcement sources have since supported the claim too.

“President Donald Trump is expected to go to the Super Bowl this weekend in New Orleans,” Sherman wrote in a post on X. CBS News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs also tweeted, “Yes, Trump's attending the Super Bowl, sources tell me.”

White House guest list for Super Bowl being prepared

A White House official also told CNN that while the guest list is in the works, House Speaker Mike Johnson could join Trump at Caesars Superdome. His presence at the sporting event would likely result in beefed-up security provisions, even though the Super Bowl already has significant preparations for it.

However, the POTUS' attendance would inevitably call for more backup especially since there have already been two attempts to assassinate the Republican politician last year and an ISIS-inspired driver previously killed over a dozen people celebrating New Year's Eve in New Orleans.

Donald Trump's interview with Fox's Bret Baier to be aired on Super Bowl day

In addition, Fox News announced Monday morning that chief political anchor Bret Baier will interview the newly elected president during the network's Super Bowl LIX pregame coverage. The pre-taped interview will be recorded at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and will air on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

It will serve as the Fox anchor's first one-on-one interview with the MAGA leader since June 2023 and will “focus on the changes the Trump administration has enacted since the Inauguration and the first 100 days of his presidency,” the conservative network said in a statement to USA TODAY.

On February 9, the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a contest to retain their epic title at Super Bowl LIX.