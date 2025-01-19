Elon Musk plans to turn popular DC hotel into his own Mar-A-Lago near Donald Trump: Report

Elon Musk seems to have his sights set on Washington, D.C. but not just for government contracts. The billionaire mogul is reportedly eyeing the Line Hotel, a trendy property in the Adams Morgan neighbourhood, with plans to transform it into a “private social club,” according to the Washington Examiner. The report surfaces just days ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20th. Elon Musk speaks as part of a campaign town hall in support of Donald Trump (AP/File)

Elon Musk to turn DC hotel into ‘private social club’

The Line Hotel, which opened in 2017, was once the go-to spot for D.C.’s trendsetters. However, after failing to meet financial expectations, the 220-room hotel is now up for auction. The Tesla owner, who has reportedly set his sights on the property, could transform it into something similar to Trump's Mar-a-Lago, a place where business and politics intersect.

It is unclear what purpose this hotel would serve if purchased by Musk. However, with the tech giant’s role as co-chair of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the location could potentially serve as his headquarters, placing him close to Trump and his administration.

Musk and Trump: A growing partnership

Musk's support for Trump is well-known, from generous campaign contributions to appearing alongside the president-elect at various public and private events. With SpaceX and Tesla firmly entrenched in government contracts, there’s been much speculation about how Musk’s proximity to Trump might serve his business interests. As the capital draws in tech moguls and political powerhouses alike, Musk’s ambitions are becoming clearer by the day,

Donald Trump arrives in DC ahead of inauguration

On Saturday, Donald Trump touched down in Washington, D.C., alongside his wife Melania, and youngest son Barron, ahead of the historic inauguration ceremony. The presidential family departed from Palm Beach International Airport aboard Air Force One. Shortly after, Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and their children followed on a separate flight.

Later that evening, Trump is hosting a grand reception and fireworks display at his Virginia golf club, welcoming 500 guests to mark the start of his presidency with a celebratory gathering.