Elon Musk invites hardcore software engineers to build ‘everything app’, says don't care where you studied or worked

Billionaire Elon Musk, who has been grabbing headlines ever since his decision to to transform X, formerly Twitter, into an “everything app”, has made a special offer to hardcore software engineers to make his dream come true. Elon Musk said he was looking for hardcore software engineers to build the ‘everything app’. (Photo credits: REUTERS)

In a post made on X, Musk said he was looking for hardcore software engineer who want to build the everything app. Qualifications-wise, it isn't important important where applicants studied or which big company they might have worked. To join, applicants simply need to send their ''best work" to code@x.com.

Also read: Ahead of NEET UG 2025 registrations, NTA asks candidates to update their Aadhaar details, check notice

The Tesla founder wrote, "If you’re a hardcore software engineer and want to build the everything app, please join us by sending your best work to code@x.com.

We don’t care where you went to school or even whether you went to school or what “big name” company you worked at.

Just show us your code."

What is the everything app?

Musk's concept of the everything app or a super app is an all encompassing application which offers a range of services to users including messaging, social networking, peer-to-peer payments and e-commerce shopping, among others as informed in a Reuters report.

Such apps are particularly popular in Asia such as the WeChat in China that has more than a billion monthly users. The app allows users to book a car or taxi, send money to friends and family or make payments at stores, the report said.

Also read: Delhi AQI 'severe': GRAP-4 reimposed. Are schools closed? What advisory said

The report also pointed out the example of Grab, a leading super app in Southeast Asia which offers food delivery, ride-hailing, on-demand package delivery and financial services and investing.

Also read: TS EAMCET, other CET dates announced at tgche.ac.in, list here

‘X Money’ in 2025?

Musk's latest post concerning the everything app comes exactly two weeks after X CEO Linda Yaccarino hinted on the launch of financial services on the social networking platform in the form of ‘X Money’. On January 1, 2025, she had written on her X handle, “In 2024, X changed the world. Now, YOU are the media! 2025 X will connect you in ways never thought possible. X TV, X Money, Grok and more. Buckle up. Happy New Year!”