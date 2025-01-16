TS EAMCET, other CET dates announced at tgche.ac.in, list here

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE, previously called TSCHE) has announced dates for entrance examinations for the 2025-26 academic year, including the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET/EAMCET). TS EAMCET, other CET exam dates announced at tgche.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The TS EAMCET exam for admission to BE, BTech, BPharm, BPlg, Pharm-D courses will be conducted on April 29, 30 (Agriculture and Pharmacy) and May 2 to 5, 2025 for Engineering.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will administer the test.

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2025) for lateral entry into second year BE, BTech, BPharm courses is scheduled for May 12. Osmania University will administer this exam.

Osmania University will also concut the Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2025) and the Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) for LLB and LLM admissions on June 6.

The entrance test for the BEd course (TS EdCET 2025) will be held on June 1. This year, Kakatiya University will conduct the exam.

The Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2025) for MBA and MCA courses will be held onJune 8 and 9. Mahatma Gandhi University will administer the test.

TS CET 2025 dates

Name of the exam Course Conducting university Dates TS EAMCET B.E, B.Tech, B.Pharm, B.Plg, Pharm-D JNTUH 29th & 30th April 2025 (Agriculture & Pharmacy) 2nd to 5th May 2025 (Engineering) TS ECET 2nd year lateral entry into B.E, B.Tech, B.Pharm Osmania 12th May 2025 TS EdCET B.Ed Kakatiya 1st June 2025 TS LAWCET 3 year and 5 year LLB Osmania 6th June 2025 TS PGLCET LLM TS ICET MBA & MCA MGU 8th & 9th June 2025 TS PGECET ME, M.Tech, M.Pharm M.Plg,M.Arch.&PharmD(PB) JNTUH 16th to 19th June 2025 TS PECET UG D.P.Ed & B.P.Ed Palamuru 11th to 14th June 2025 (Physical Efficiency & Skill Test)

Detailed notifications containing schedule, eligibility to apply, registration fee payable etc., will be announced by the concerned CET Conveners in due course of time, TSCHE said.