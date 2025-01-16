Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TS EAMCET, other CET dates announced at tgche.ac.in, list here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 16, 2025 09:38 AM IST

The TS EAMCET exam will be conducted on April 29, 30 (Agriculture and Pharmacy) and May 2 to 5, 2025 for Engineering.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE, previously called TSCHE) has announced dates for entrance examinations for the 2025-26 academic year, including the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET/EAMCET).

TS EAMCET, other CET exam dates announced at tgche.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
TS EAMCET, other CET exam dates announced at tgche.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The TS EAMCET exam for admission to BE, BTech, BPharm, BPlg, Pharm-D courses will be conducted on April 29, 30 (Agriculture and Pharmacy) and May 2 to 5, 2025 for Engineering.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will administer the test.

Also read: Telangana HC Recruitment 2025: Registrations for 1,673 vacancies to open from Jan 8, check notice and important details

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2025) for lateral entry into second year BE, BTech, BPharm courses is scheduled for May 12. Osmania University will administer this exam.

Osmania University will also concut the Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2025) and the Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) for LLB and LLM admissions on June 6.

The entrance test for the BEd course (TS EdCET 2025) will be held on June 1. This year, Kakatiya University will conduct the exam.

The Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2025) for MBA and MCA courses will be held onJune 8 and 9. Mahatma Gandhi University will administer the test.

TS CET 2025 dates

Name of the examCourseConducting universityDates
TS EAMCETB.E, B.Tech, B.Pharm, B.Plg, Pharm-DJNTUH

29th & 30th April 2025 (Agriculture & Pharmacy)

2nd to 5th May 2025 (Engineering)

TS ECET2nd year lateral entry into B.E, B.Tech, B.PharmOsmania12th May 2025
TS EdCETB.EdKakatiya1st June 2025
TS LAWCET3 year and 5 year LLBOsmania6th June 2025
TS PGLCETLLM
TS ICETMBA & MCAMGU8th & 9th June 2025
TS PGECETME, M.Tech, M.Pharm M.Plg,M.Arch.&PharmD(PB)JNTUH16th to 19th June 2025
TS PECETUG D.P.Ed & B.P.EdPalamuru11th to 14th June 2025 (Physical Efficiency & Skill Test)

Detailed notifications containing schedule, eligibility to apply, registration fee payable etc., will be announced by the concerned CET Conveners in due course of time, TSCHE said.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On