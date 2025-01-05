Telangana HC Recruitment 2025: Registrations for 1,673 vacancies to open from Jan 8, check notice and important details

The Telangana High Court will be opening the application window for recruitment in as many as 1,673 posts from Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Eligible candidates who are interested in applying for the recruitment process can submit their applications on the official website at tshc.gov.in once the registrations begin. Telangana High Court Recruitment 2025: Registrations for 1,673 vacancies under the Telangana Judicial Ministerial and Subordinate Service and High Court for the State of Telangana will open from January 8, 2025.

Notably, the recruitment will be carried out for vacancies in the Telangana Judicial Ministerial and Subordinate Service and High Court for the State of Telangana. Out of the total 1,673 vacancies, 1,277 are allocated for non-technical posts, 184 for technical posts, and 212 for various other positions of the high court. Some of the vacancies include Junior Assistant, Field Assistant, Examiner, Record Assistant, Process Server, Stenographer Grade-III, Typist, Copyist, Court Master, Computer Operator, and Office Subordinate among others.

Check the official recruitment calendar 2025 here.

As per the official notification, the deadline to submit applications is January 31, 2025, and the examination will be tentatively will be conducted in April 2025. The notification includes important details like eligibility, vacancies and more.

Following are some of the posts and their official notices:

Recruitment under Telangana Judicial Ministerial and Subordinate Service:

Recruitment under High Court for the State of Telangana:

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Telangana High Court.