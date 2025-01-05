Menu Explore
IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Kozhikode: A look at placement records of India's top 3 business schools

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 05, 2025 01:37 PM IST

IIMs Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Kozhikode reported strong placements, with IIM Bangalore achieving median salaries of up to ₹33 lakh in 2022-23.

An aspirant considers various factors while shortlisting a business school for an MBA course, including institute reputation, faculty, facilities, alumni network, and campus life. Career goals are also equally important, and looking at placement history gives candidates a clearer picture of what they need to make the final call.

IIM Placements: A look at placement records of India's top 3 B-schools(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
IIM Placements: A look at placement records of India's top 3 B-schools(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Also read: MBA at IIT Delhi: A look at placement records of India’s fourth best B-school as per government rankings

The top three business schools in India—the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Kozhikode—have maintained excellent placement records in the last three years, as per the data submitted by them for the government's National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF).

In the 2020-21 academic year, 429 students passed the two-year postgraduate programme offered by IIM Ahmedabad. Of the, 428 were placed and one opted for higher studies. The median salary was 27.60 lakh.

In 2021-22, as many as 432 students graduated from the institute for the above-mentioned programme and 431 were placed. The median salary stood at 30 lakh.

In 2022-23, 435 students passed the two-year postgraduate course, 423 were placed, and 12 went on to pursue higher studies. The median salary of the placed students was 31 lakh.

Also read: IIM Ahmedabad MBA Admission: Check eligibility criteria, selection process

IIM Bangalore have maintained a 100 per cent placement record in the last three academic years, with 436, 518 and 502 students being placed in 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years, respectively. The median salary was 25 lakh in 2020-21, 31.50 lakh in 2021-22 and 33 lakh in 2022-23.

Also read: IIM Bangalore MBA Admission: Check eligibility, documents required and the selection process

A total of 471 students graduated from IIM Kozhikode in 2020-21 and 459 were placed with a maiden salary of 20 lakh. Twelve students went for higher studies.

In the next academic year, 548 students passed the programme and 546 were placed and two opted for higher studies. The median salary was 26.50 lakh.

The institute achieved 100 per cent placements in 2022-23. A total of 559 students graduated from the institute that year and all of them got placed with a median salary of 27 lakh.

Name of the instituteYearNumber of students grauatedNumber of students placedMedian salary
IIM Ahmedabad2020-21429428 27,60,000
2021-22432431 30,00,000
2022-23435423 31,00,000
IIM Bangalore2020-21436436 25, 00,000
2021-22518518 31,50,000
2022-23
502502 33,00,000
IIM Kozhikode2020-21471459 20,00,000
2021-22548546 26,50,000
2022-23559559 27,00,000
