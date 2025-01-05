IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Kozhikode: A look at placement records of India's top 3 business schools

An aspirant considers various factors while shortlisting a business school for an MBA course, including institute reputation, faculty, facilities, alumni network, and campus life. Career goals are also equally important, and looking at placement history gives candidates a clearer picture of what they need to make the final call. IIM Placements: A look at placement records of India's top 3 B-schools(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The top three business schools in India—the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Kozhikode—have maintained excellent placement records in the last three years, as per the data submitted by them for the government's National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF).

In the 2020-21 academic year, 429 students passed the two-year postgraduate programme offered by IIM Ahmedabad. Of the, 428 were placed and one opted for higher studies. The median salary was ₹27.60 lakh.

In 2021-22, as many as 432 students graduated from the institute for the above-mentioned programme and 431 were placed. The median salary stood at ₹30 lakh.

In 2022-23, 435 students passed the two-year postgraduate course, 423 were placed, and 12 went on to pursue higher studies. The median salary of the placed students was ₹31 lakh.

IIM Bangalore have maintained a 100 per cent placement record in the last three academic years, with 436, 518 and 502 students being placed in 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years, respectively. The median salary was ₹25 lakh in 2020-21, ₹31.50 lakh in 2021-22 and ₹33 lakh in 2022-23.

A total of 471 students graduated from IIM Kozhikode in 2020-21 and 459 were placed with a maiden salary of ₹20 lakh. Twelve students went for higher studies.

In the next academic year, 548 students passed the programme and 546 were placed and two opted for higher studies. The median salary was ₹26.50 lakh.

The institute achieved 100 per cent placements in 2022-23. A total of 559 students graduated from the institute that year and all of them got placed with a median salary of ₹27 lakh.