MBA at IIT Delhi: A look at placement records of India’s fourth best B-school as per government rankings

IIT Delhi is widely known as an Engineering and Technology institution. However, the institute has also demonstrated significant strength in Management education, evidenced by the government's ranking of IIT Delhi as the fourth-best management institution in the country. MBA at IIT Delhi: A look at placement records of India’s fourth best B-school

While an institution's reputation is crucial, prospective candidates also consider placement records when selecting a business school, especially for a Master of Business Administration (MBA) course. To understand IIT Delhi's performance, let's examine its placement data over the past three years, as submitted by the institute for the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024.

In 2020-21, a total of 124 PGP students of the institute graduated in the minimum stipulated time and all of them were placed. The median salary of that year's graduates stood at ₹16,20,000.

In 2021-22, a total of 112 students graduated, and the institute again achieved a 100 per cent placement record, and the median salary increased to ₹20,06,000. In 2022-23 too, all of the PGP graduates – 124 – were placed and the median salary was ₹24,45,000.

Placement report for 2021-23

According to the final placement report released by the Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi, the highest salary offered for the 2021-23 MBA batch was ₹41.13 lakh.

IT & Analytics sector recruited the most (24.5 per cent) with full-time offers in profiles like Data Analyst, IT Leadership, Product Specialist, Business Analyst, Marketing Analyst, etc. Recruiters included EXL Service, Wipro, Accenture, Capgemini, Paytm, Jio Saavn, Media.Net, Axtria, Merilytics, Mphasis, Diageo, Yum! Brands, Hexaware Technologies, Factspan Analytics, IDFC, etc.

The sales & Marketing domain was the second most favoured choice of students, with 22.1 per cent of the batch receiving offers for roles such as Product Manager, B2B Sales Consultant, Marketing Management Trainee, Sales Management Trainee, Business Analyst and Business Development, etc. Texas Instruments, ICICI Bank, Tata Consumer Products, JSPL, GAIL, People Interactive, IBM, Yes Bank, Indegene, Optum, and Publicis Sapient were among the recruiters.

Strategy & Consulting recruited 17.2 per cent of the students. Recruiters included Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company, Accenture Strategy & Consulting, Alvarez & Marsal, Acuvon Consulting, Axtria, Inmorphis, Publicis Sapient, Deloitte, Infosys Consulting, PwC, Redseer Consulting etc.

Students were offered profiles like Associate Consultant, Capabilities & Insights Consultant, Cybersecurity Management Consultant, Strategy and Management Consultant, Business Consultant, Pre-sales consultant.

Fourteen per cent of students opted for jobs in the Finance field. They received offers from industry giants like Barclays, BlackRock, Yes Bank, Anand Rathi Financial Services, Tresvista, Power Finance Corporation, Maybank, etc., for profiles, such as Financial Services Consulting, Wealth Management, Finance Associate, Finance Manager and Portfolio Monitoring.

Supply Chain and Operations saw recruiters like Amazon, Tata Consumer Products, JSPL, Whirlpool, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd., MTR, _VOIS, Yum! Brands etc., who offered roles like Supply Chain Management Trainee, Program Manager, Quality and Process Excellence, Operations Strategy, etc. Eleven point five per cent of students opted for jobs in this sector.

General Management and HR domain saw 10.7 per cent of the batch opting for roles like General Management Trainee, Employee Experience Management, Human Resource Management, etc. in companies like Adani Group, Bombay Shaving Company, JSPL, JSW, Landmark Group, etc.

A look at IIT Delhi's NIRF ranking for Management

With a score of 76.25, IIT Delhi sits above IIM Calcutta (score of 75.07) and below IIM Kozhikode (score of 77.90) in NIRF 2024.

NIRF ranking is based on five parameters- Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR); Research and Professional Practice (RP); Graduation Outcomes (GO); Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Peer Perception.

One key reason for IIT Delhi's high ranking in Management is its performance in the Research and Professional Practice parameter. In fact, it has the highest RP score among the top five-

Institute name TLR RPC GO OI Perception IIM Ahmedabad 91.88 63.89 98.71 71.72 96.81 IIM Bangalore 90.08 56.71 98.41 74.54 100.00 IIM Kozhikode 86.99 58.96 94.37 77.10 75.30 IIT Delhi 72.21 78.39 89.51 67.37 64.25 IIM Calcutta 84.12 48.09 99.09 70.46 85.29

How to apply for MBA admission at IIT Delhi

Applications for MBA admission at IIT Delhi can be submitted at dms.iitd.ac.in/admission-mba.

A valid Common Admission Test (CAT) score and a Bachelor’s degree or its equivalent are the minimum eligibility requirements. Candidates need at least 60 per cent marks or 6.00 CGPA (55 per cent and 5.50 for SC, ST, PwD candidates) to apply for MBA admission at IIT Delhi.