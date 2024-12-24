IIM Calcutta MBA Admission: From CAT score to selection process, all you need to know before applying

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has announced its admission policy for the 2025-27 Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme. A valid Common Admission Test (CAT) score is mandatory, and candidates must also meet some other criteria. Here's a detailed look at the eligibility and selection process for IIM Calcutta MBA admission 2025. Check details about IIM Calcuta's admission police for the 2025-27 MBA batch (HT File)

IIM Calcutta MBA admission: Eligibility criteria

A valid Common Admission Test (CAT) score A bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks or its equivalent CGPA. For SC, ST and PwD candidates, the minimum marks required in the degree exam is 45 per cent or its equivalent CGPA. For dual degree or integrated master's degree candidates, marks obtained in the examination equivalent to bachelor's level will be considered. In case the dual degree marks are not separated by the institute at UG and PG levels, the PG marks will be treated as UG marks. Candidates appearing for the final year degree examination and those who have completed degree requirements and awaiting results can also apply. If selected, such candidates can join the programme provisionally after submitting a certificate (issued before June 30, 2025) stating that they have completed the degree requirements. Candidates who are yet to complete integrated masters or dual degree programmes the aggregate percentage of marks in all years/semesters till August 3 will be considered. Candidates who graduated in 2020, 21, 22 or 23 for whom universities did not conduct exams or awarded only pass marks have to submit a certificate from the principal/register in support of this claim. Those who do not receive graduation results at the time of registration have to produce originals and photocopies of certificates and marks sheets before December 31, 2025.

IIM Calcutta MBA admission: Selection process

The selection process will involve two stages. In the first stage, IIM Calcutta will prepare a shortlist of candidates based on minimum percentiles – both section-wise and overall – in CAT 2024.

These are the minimum requirements of CAT percentiles for stage I

Category Minimum percentile in VARC Minimum percentile in DILR Minimum percentile in QA Overall percentile Open 80 80 75 85 EWS 75 65 65 75 NC-OBC 75 65 65 75 SC 65 60 60 70 ST 55 55 55 65 PwD 45 45 45 55

IIM Calcutta mentioned that the actual section-wise and overall percentile cut-offs may be much higher than the above-mentioned minimum percentiles depending upon the number of candidates called for personal interview (PI).

After this stage, IIM Calcutta will again shortlist candidates for the personal interview and written ability test by giving weightage to different components:

CAT 2024 score: 56

Class 10 marks: 10

Class 12 marks: 15

Gender diversity factor: 4 (for female and transgender candidates)

After PI and WAT rounds, IIM Calcutta will derive a composite score for final selection. Parameters and weights for final selection for the MBA programme are:

CAT 2024 score: 30

PI: 48

WAT: 8

Points awarded for Academic Diversity at Bachelor’s and Master’s level for non-engineering degrees and professional qualifications: 6

Work experience: 8

The final selection list will be based on merit in each category, IIM Calcutta said.

For more details, visit the official website.