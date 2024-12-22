Menu Explore
IIM Ahmedabad MBA Admission: Check eligibility criteria, selection process

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 22, 2024 09:04 AM IST

The admission process consists of the CAT/GMAT followed by analytical writing test and personal interviews.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has provided details about the admission process for its flagship MBA programme (two-year-full-time postgraduate programme in management).

Check details about the IIM Ahmedabad MBA admission process below.
The admission process consists of the Common Admission Test (CAT) for domestic candidates and the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) for overseas Indian applicants and foreign nationals, followed by an analytical writing test and personal interviews.

IIM Ahmedabad MBA admission: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent (45 per cent for SC, ST, PwD candidates) or its equivalent grade. The duration of the bachelor's degree course should be three years after completing higher secondary schooling.

A candidate appearing for the final year bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed the degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

Such candidates are required to produce a certificate from the current institution's head confirming they are in the final year or awaiting results and have obtained 50 per cent (45 per cent for reserved categories) based on the latest available grades/marks. If selected, they will be allowed to join provisionally, and admissions will be confirmed after submitting degree certificates and marks sheets.

IIM Ahmedabad MBA admission: Selection process

For Indian candidates, preliminary screening will be done using CAT 2024 scores, the result of which has been announced. These are the section and category-wise cut-off percentile ranks-

CategoryVARC percentile rankDILR percentil rankQA percentile rankOverall percentile rank
General/EWS70707080
NC-OBC/Transgender65656575
SC60606070
ST50505060
PwD (in General/ EWS/ NC-OBC/ Transgender/ SC)60606070
ST-PwD50505060

At different stages of the selection process, IIM Ahmedabad will use application rating (AR) score.

AR score is the sum of rating scores A, B, C, D and E, where A, B, C and D are based on candidates' performance in Class 10, 12, degree programme and work experience and E is the gender diversity score (0 for male candidates and 2 for all others).

For Admission details, candidates can contact the institute at the following address:

Admissions Office (PGP & PGP-FABM)

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Main Campus

Vastrapur, Ahmedabad

Gujarat 380 015

Phone: +91 79 7152 4630/ 4631/ 4633/ 4634

Email: admission@iima.ac.in.

For more information about IIM Ahmedabad's MBA admission, they can also visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result






