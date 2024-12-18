CAT Result 2024 expected soon at iimcat.ac.in, IIM CAT final answer key out- Live Updates here

Indian Institutes of Management, IIM Calcutta has released the IIM CAT final answer key on December 17, 2024. The CAT Result 2024 is expected to be declared next. Candidates who have appeared for Common Admission Test can check their results on the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in after it is announced. Once they are out, the direct link to check results will also be posted here. ...Read More

As per past trends, the Institute will release the IIM CAT cut off scores, CAT toppers, scorecard and other details along with the CAT Result 2024.

The Common Admission Test was conducted on November 24, 2024 at 389 test centres spread across 170 cities in India. The duration of the test was for 120 minutes and for each section time allotted was 40 minutes. The written test was held in three sessions- first session from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second session from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third session from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

The IIM CAT response sheet was released on November 29 and the provisional answer key was released on December 3, 2024. The objection window was closed on December 5, 2024.