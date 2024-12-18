CAT Result 2024 expected soon at iimcat.ac.in, IIM CAT final answer key out- Live Updates here
Indian Institutes of Management, IIM Calcutta has released the IIM CAT final answer key on December 17, 2024. The CAT Result 2024 is expected to be declared next. Candidates who have appeared for Common Admission Test can check their results on the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in after it is announced. Once they are out, the direct link to check results will also be posted here. ...Read More
The Common Admission Test was conducted on November 24, 2024 at 389 test centres spread across 170 cities in India. The duration of the test was for 120 minutes and for each section time allotted was 40 minutes. The written test was held in three sessions- first session from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second session from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third session from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.
The IIM CAT response sheet was released on November 29 and the provisional answer key was released on December 3, 2024. The objection window was closed on December 5, 2024.
CAT 2024 exam time duration
How many objections were received for IIM CAT answer key?
The CAT Centre received a total of 405 objections across 3 sections and 3 shifts out of which 21 for Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), 13 for Quantitative Ability (QA) and 371 for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC).
CAT Result 2024 steps to check
Visit the official website of IIM CAT.
Click on CAT Result 2024 Link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
When was IIM CAT examination conducted?
Other details to be available with CAT Result 2024
How to download IIM CAT final answer key 2024?
Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.
Click on IIM CAT 2024 login link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.
Check the answer key and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Website to check CAT Result 2024
IIM CAT 2024 final answer key out
The Institute has released IIM CAT 2024 final answer key on the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can check the final key by logging into their account.
CAT Result 2024 date and time not announced yet
The date and time of announcement of CAT Result 2024 have not been done by the Institute yet.