CAT Result 2024 Declared: 1 girl, 13 boys scored 100 percentile, details here

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta has declared CAT Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Common Admission Test can check the scorecard through the official website of IIM Cat at iimcat.ac.in. This year a total of 14 candidates have scored 100 percentile out of which 1 female and 13 male candidates.

This year a total of 14 candidates have scored 100 percentile out of which 1 female and 13 male candidates. Out of the 14 candidates, 13 are engineers and 1 non engineer have scored 100 percentile. Maharashtra has the highest number of candidates who have scored 100 percentile at CAT result 2024, followed by Telangana with 2 candidates and 1 each for AP, Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, MP, Odisha and UP.

29 candidates scored 99.99 percentiles, 2 female and 27 male candidates. 28 engineers and 1 non-engineer scored 99.99 percentiles. Maharashtra had the highest number of candidates to score 99.99 percentile at the IIM CAT result. 5 candidates from Maharashtra scored 99.99 percentiles, 4 from Karnataka, 3 from Rajasthan, 2 from Delhi, andGujarat.

A total of 30 candidates have scored 99.98 percentiles, including 1 female and 29 male candidates. Four candidates from West Bengal, three from Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and two from Uttar Pradesh have scored 99.98 percentiles.

Out of the 3.29 lakhs registered eligible candidates, 1.19 lakh were female, 2.10 lakh were male and 14 were transgender candidates. Of the 3.29 lakhs registered eligible candidates, the category wise breakup is as follows: General – 67.53%, EWS - 4.80%, NC-OBC – 16.91%, SC – 8.51%, ST – 2.25%, PwD (across categories) – 0.44%. Of the 2.93 lakhs appeared candidates, General – 67.20%, EWS - 5.09%, NC-OBC – 17.5%, SC – 8.08%, ST – 2.12%, PwD (across categories) – 0.41%.

Of the 2.93 lakhs appeared candidates, 1.07 lakh were female, 1.86 lakh were male and 9 were transgender candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT.