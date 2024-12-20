IIM CAT Result 2024 out at iimcat.ac.in, direct link to download CAT scorecard here

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta has declared IIM CAT Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Common Admission Test can check and download the scorecard through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. CAT Result 2024 Live Updates IIM CAT Result 2024 out, direct link to download CAT scorecard here

Candidates can download their official CAT 2024 scorecards by logging into the CAT 2024 website using the CAT application login id and password. To download the scorecard candidates can follow the steps to check given below.

IIM CAT Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Click on IIM CAT registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A total of 3.29 lakh candidates have registered for the examination out of which 1.19 lakh were female, 2.10 lakh were male and 14 were transgender. Of the 2.93 lakhs appeared candidates, 1.07 lakh were female, 1.86 lakh were male and 9 were transgender candidates.

A total of 14 candidates have scored 100 percentile, out of which 1 is female and 13 is male. Five candidates who scored 100 percentile were from Maharashtra, two were from Telangana, and one each from AP, Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, MP, Odisha, andUP.

The Common Admission Test was conducted on November 24, 2024 at 389 test centres spread across 170 cities in India. The duration of the test was for 120 minutes and for each section time allotted was 40 minutes. The written test was held in three sessions- the first session from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second session from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third session from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.