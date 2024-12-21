Menu Explore
IIM-Sambalpur announces independent admission process for MBA programme

PTI | , Bhubaneswar
Dec 21, 2024 10:27 AM IST

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Sambalpur has announced a strategic shift in its admission process, deciding to independently conduct the exercise for the MBA programme in the 2025-2026 academic year, an official said.

IIM-Sambalpur announces independent admission process for MBA programme

The same admission process will be applicable for the newly launched course of MBA in Business Analytics, he said.

“This new admission process by IIM-Sambalpur exemplifies the institution’s commitment to fostering a more holistic admissions experience through directly interacting with candidates,” it said in a release.

“Through this process, candidates are provided with flexible options to participate in personal interviews in either physical or virtual mode,” it said.

IIM-Sambalpur ensures that the admissions are merit-based by using an aggregate of CAT 2024 scores, academic record, experience at work and gender balance, the release said.

“... With the introduction of this new and independent admission process, IIM- Sambalpur has opted to conduct its MBA admissions process independently similar to the earlier generation IIMs, allowing prospective candidates to be directly interviewed by the institute. Our aim is to offer a more tailored and seamless experience for applicants, in alignment with our vision to nurture talent and foster innovation,” institute director Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal said in a statement.

