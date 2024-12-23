IIM Bangalore MBA Admission: Check eligibility, documents required and the selection process

With the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 results announced, Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are expected to begin the admission process for the next Postgraduate Programme in Management (PGP) - Master of Business Administration (MBA) batch soon. Those who are looking for details about the IIM Bangalore's MBA admission process can check it here. IIM Bangalore MBA Admission: From eligibility to selection process-- all you need to know (Hemant Mishra/mint.)

Although the institute has not announced the admission schedule yet, it has shared the admission procedure - eligibility, documents required, selection process, CAT cut-offs, etc. – on its official website.

Also read: IIM Ahmedabad MBA Admission: Check eligibility criteria, selection process

IIM Bangalore MBA admission: Eligibility criteria

The basic criteria for applying for MBA admission at IIM Bangalore include

A bachelor’s degree in any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks or its equivalent CGPA. For SC, ST and PwD candidates, the minimum required marks are 45 per cent.

A CAT score that is valid on the date of application submission.

Documents required

Class 10 board, 12th board and bachelor's degree transcripts

Bachelor's degree certificate (provisional degree certificate, if applicable)

Bonafide certificate for candidates studying in the final year

Professional degree transcripts (CA/CS/ICWA, if applicable)

Professional degree certificate (if applicable)

Statement of purpose

Work experience letters, first and last payslips (if applicable)

SC/ST/NC-OBC/EWS certificate (if applicable)

Relevant disability certificate and UDID card for PwD applicants

Reference letters

Along with the documents, candidates need to submit two online reference letters along with the email IDs and contact details of the referees. References should preferably be from an employer or from a teacher in an academic institution where the candidate has studied.

Also read: IIM-Sambalpur announces independent admission process for MBA programme

IIM Bangalore MBA admission: Selection process

After application, IIM Bangalore will prepare a shortlist of candidates who have secured the cut-off marks (section-wise and overall) in CAT 2024.

The institute will then create a pre-personal interview score of the shortlisted candidates by giving weightage to the following components-

CAT: 55

Class 10 board exam score: 10

Class 12 board exam score: 10

Bachelor's degree score: 10

Work experience/professional course: 10

Gender diversity: 5

The 55 points for CAT will be taken from all sections-

Verbal and Reading Comprehension (VARC):19 points

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR): 21 points

Quantitative Aptitude (QA): 15 points.

The second stage of the admission process consists of a personal interview and a Written Ability Test. Both rounds will take place on the same day and in the same location.

Also read: IIM-B director, seven others booked over caste discrimination against Dalit professor

The work experience weight assigned to the pre-personal interview score will be scaled down to five during the post-personal interview process.

This work experience score will be multiplied by the quality of experience score, where the latter will be evaluated on a 5-point scale (0.25, 0.5, 1, 1.5, 2) by members of the interview panel. The average quality of work experience score will be multiplied by the pre-PI work experience score to arrive at a revised weighted work experience score.

The post-PI or final score will be calculated by giving weightage to the following parameters-

PI score: 40

Written test score: 10

CAT score: 25

Class 10 score: 5

Class 12 score: 5

Bachelor's degree score: 5

Work experience/professional course: 10

The 25 points from the CAT score will be derived from all sections of the examination-

VARC: 8.75

DILR: 10

QA: 6.25

Final admission offers will be made on the basis of this post-personal interview score.

For more details about the IIM Bangalore admission process, check the official website.