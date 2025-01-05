DME Assam Admit Card 2025 for Grade-III technical posts released at dme.assam.gov.in, direct link to download here
DME Assam Admit Card 2025 for Grade-III technical posts has been released at dme.assam.gov.in. Candidates can download via the direct link given below.
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam has released the hall tickets for the Grade III (Technical) recruitment examination. Candidates appearing in the written examination for recruitment of different Grade-III (Technical) posts under the DME Assam, Directorate of Health Services, Assam, Directorate of Health Services (FW), Assam, and Directorate of AYUSH, Assam can download their admit card from the official website at dme.assam.gov.in.
The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 12, 2025.
DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD DME ASSAM GRADE-III ADMIT CARD 2025
It may be mentioned here that the recruitment is being conducted to fill the vacancies in different Medical College and Hospitals as well as Dental College, Nursing College, and Paramedical Institutes of Assam.
It is essential for candidates to carry their hall ticket on the day of the examination as failing to produce it will not permit them entry inside the exam hall. After downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to carefully review the details and contact the DME Assam authorities in case of any discrepancies.
DME Assam Grade III Recruitment 2025: How to download admit card
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the admit cards.
- Visit the official website of DME Assam at dme.assam.gov.in.
- On the home page, click on the link to download the admit card for Grade III Technical posts.
- On the new page, enter your credentials and click on submit.
- Your Grade III admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Verify the details on the admit card carefully and download it.
- Keep a printout of the same for further use.
For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of DME Assam.
