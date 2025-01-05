Students should make optimum use of their unbridled energy to bring transformative changes, says Assam Governor

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Saturday launched three schemes and called upon the students to make optimum use of their "unbridled energy" to bring about "transformative changes" for the welfare of the community. Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya urged students to make optimum use of their "unbridled energy" to bring about "transformative changes" for the welfare of the community. (File image)

The schemes are 'Rashtriya Kritagyata Evam Jagrookta' Yojana, 'Kartavya se Vikas' Yojana and Amrit Sarovar - Sadbhavna Sangat Protsahan" Yojana at a function held at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati, a release said.

'Rashtriya Kritagyata Evam Jagrookta Yojana' has been conceptualized to enable people in general especially the students to show their gratitude to the personnel in armed forces who are engaged in protecting the nation, it said.

This state-level initiative will be made operational in partnership with the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam wherein sensitisation programmes will be held in schools, colleges, and universities covering all districts and across the length and breadth of the state.

In these scheme, personal experience of the life and service of the armed forces will be shared by serving officers, ex-servicemen, Veer Naari etc., which is expected to instill patriotism, discipline and dedication towards the nation among the youth.

'Kartavya se Vikas Yojana' is a scheme to foster a sense of responsibility and bring about awareness in the society, is a path breaking initiative which will be implemented by Raj Bhavan, Assam in partnership with Nehru Yuva Kendra, the release said.

For this yojana, a number of educational institutions like schools and colleges will be roped in wherein awareness and sensitization programmes will be held under the aegis of Nehru Yuva Kendra.

The programme will focus on themes like Fundamental Duties, Feeling of Nationalism, National Integration etc., in an attempt to ignite the spirit of dutifulness in the youth and encourage them to become an engine for transforming India into "Viskit Bharat" and promote the idea of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" initiative.

'Amrit Sarovar - Sadbhavna Sangat Protsahan Yojana' is a programme under which efforts will be made to develop Amrit Sarovars into goodwill venues, the release said.

As a part of the yojana, each Amrit Sarovar will have a community shed that will imbibe the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (One world, one family) through different activities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that rendering service to the nation by joining the armed forces is a privilege of the few.

"However, service to the nation by honouring and according the armed forces due respect and regards is the duty of every citizen," he said.

He said that everyone should work fulfilling one's duties towards society.

"The students should make optimum use of their unbridled energy to bring about transformative changes for the welfare of the community," he said.

He also asked them to be innovative in their service to the nation and bring smiles to the faces of the underprivileged.

The Governor said that through Amrit Sarovar - Sadbhavna Sangat Protsahan efforts will be taken to enhance the existing parameters of Amrit Sarovars by integrating solar plants, and flagpoles, and creating spaces for community engagement.

"These sites could serve as venues for important day celebrations. Activities such as tree plantation drives and community gatherings would foster a sense of togetherness and rejuvenate the spirit of the villages," he said.

Speaking on the Prime Minister's monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, the Governor requested the Vice Chancellors to arrange for the broadcast of Mann Ki Baat sessions among students and teachers, as these messages could inspire them to contribute meaningfully to society's development and progress.

Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of Assam B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, Addl. Chief Secretary Govt. of Assam Dr. J.B. Ekka, Addl. PCCF and CEO (CAMPA) Dr. Satyendra Singh, Addl. PCCF, Upper Assam Zone Hirdesh Mishra, Commissioner and Secretary to the Govt. of Assam M.S. Manivannan, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, VC of Cotton University Dr. Ramesh Ch. Deka, VC of KKHSOU Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das along with a host of other dignitaries were present at the launching function.

It may be noted that earlier on September 17, 2024 on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor had launched five more projects which are Governor Assam's Pratibha Protsahan Yojana, Governor Assam's Vishwakarma Samman yojana, Governor Assam's Award for Excellence, Governor Assam's Bhasha Protsahan Yojana and Governor Assam's Varishtha Shikshak Samman yojana.