Only 5943 candidates appear for BPSC 70th CCE Prelims re-test in Patna, commission says exam held peacefully

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) said on Saturday that the re-test for the 70th Combined Competitive Prelims was held peacefully for those who appeared for the exam on December 13 at the Bapu exam centre in Patna. Candidates coming out of Bankipur Girl's High School in Patna where BPSC 70th prelims re-exam was held.(Santosh Kumar )

BPSC said it generated admit cards for 12,012 candidates, of whom 8,111 downloaded the document.

However, according to a press release shared by the commission, only 5,943 candidates have appeared for the examination.

The 70th CCE prelims examination has been embroiled in allegations of irregularities, including a question paper leak.

Protests are ongoing in the Bihar capital for a state-wide re-test, but the commission has denied the demand, saying there is no evidence or grounds that would necessitate such an action.

The commission had agreed to conduct the re-exam only for select candidates—those who appeared at the Bapu exam centre in Patna.

“The re-exam took place at 22 centres in Patna. Out of a total 12,012 candidates, around 8,111 aspirants had downloaded their admit cards. However, 5,943 students appeared for the retest on Saturday. It was held peacefully at all centres without report of any misconduct and malpractice,” the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) said in a statement in the evening.

Talking to PTI, Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh said, “The retest was peacefully held at all the centres, where adequate arrangements were put in place. The district administration had issued strict guidelines. Unauthorised entry, gatherings and protests within a 200-metre radius of the centres were prohibited”.

Why was the re-test conducted?

According to the commission, on December 13, many aspirants were writing their exams peacefully at the Bapu exam centre in Patna when some “unruly elements” entered a room, threw the OMR sheets of candidates in air, tore them and spread the information that the exam has been cancelled.

BPSC asked the district administration for a detailed report about the incident.

According to the commission, the report made it clear that envelopes were snatched in some rooms and taken to other rooms and outside the centre to spread rumours that the exam had been cancelled.

(With PTI inputs)