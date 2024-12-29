BPSC rules out 70th CCE re-exam in the entire state, says there is no basis

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Saturday ruled out a state-wide re-test for the 70th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (CCE Prelims), citing a lack of evidence or grounds for such a decision. BPSC rules out 70th CCE re-exam in the entire state (File Photo)

BPSC's exam controller Rajesh Kumar clarified that the commission takes decisions such as re-test and exam cancellation based on reports sent by district officers and other compelling evidence and not on the basis of ‘baseless, unfound, misleading’ allegations and ‘slogans’.

“As far as the question of conducting re-examination…it is clarified that neither any report has been made available before the commission by any district officer nor any evidence/proof has been received from other sources on the basis of which a decision can be taken,” he said.

He added that except for the Bapu exam centre in Patna, there is no basis to conduct a re-test in the other 911 test centres across the state.

BPSC's recent statement comes as several political figures have thrown their weight behind the protesters who have been demonstrating for more than a week.

They want a state-wide BPSC 70th CCE prelims examination. They allege irregularities in the exam's conduct, including a paper leak.

The Bihar Police on Wednesday evening lathi-charged protesters. Following the police action, politicians and educators showed their support for the protesters. Protesters, however, have distanced themselves.

Youtuber Motiur Rahman Khan, known as Guru Rahman, was chased away by the protesters on Friday when he visited the site of the dharna. According to a PTI report, Khan Sir was treated similarly, as he tried to convince the protesters of his deep sympathy.

"We will not allow anybody, including Khan Sir or Guru Rahman, to use our stir for their own gains," one of the protesters told reporters.

What happened in the Bapu exam centre?

According to BPSC, many aspirants were writing their exams peacefully in that centres when some “unruly elements” entered a room, threw the OMR sheets of in air, tore them and spread the information that the exam has been cancelled.

Following the incident, the commission sought a detailed report from the district administration.

BPSC said the report made it clear that envelopes were snatched in some rooms and taken to other rooms and outside the centre.

“Keeping in mind the interests of the hardworking young candidates of Bihar, the full bench of the commission decided to re-conduct the examination of Bapu Examination Complex Centre," BPSC previously said.

