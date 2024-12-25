BPSC urges candidates not to believe rumours around 70th CCE prelims, prepare for mains

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) said on Wednesday that the mains round of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) is likely to be held in April of next year and requested candidates to prepare it. BPSC urges candidates not to believe rumours around 70th CCE prelims (File Photo)

It has also urged candidates not to get influenced by rumours about the prelims examination.

“Do not get misled by such elements who are allegedly agitating by spreading confusion without any facts and spreading controversy on the basis of baseless information. District Police, Patna, is investigating the entire incident. After investigation, prompt and effective action will be taken….” BPSC's exam controller said in a press release.

The commission also rejected claims that some questions in the prelims round were taken from a coaching centre's model question papers.

“Some unwanted elements are spreading the rumour that some questions in the question paper of the said examination have been taken from the model question paper of a coaching institute. This is a well-planned conspiracy to mislead and provoke the candidates,” the commission said.

BPSC said it has made several improvements in conducting the examination after the “alleged” paper leak during the third Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 3.0) held in March 2024.

The commission added that the demands for conducting preliminary re-examination in the entire state are “illogical”, and the rumours of a paper leak are part of a conspiracy.

Regarding the Bapu exam centre where a re-exam has been ordered, the commission said many aspirants were writing their exams peacefully when some “unruly elements” entered a room, threw the OMR sheets of candidates in air, tore them and spread the information that the exam has been cancelled.

They also incited candidates to boycott the exam, according to the commission.

It added that the exam centre comes under the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) and the commission does not interfere with the school board's jurisdiction.

BPSC said it did not appoint any official at the centre, and the district administration was requested to provide a detailed report.

According to the commission, the report made it clear that envelopes were snatched in some rooms and taken to other rooms and outside the centre to spread rumours that the exam had been cancelled.

“Keeping in mind the interests of the hardworking young candidates of Bihar, the full bench of the commission decided to re-conduct the examination of Bapu Examination Complex Centre. The future of more than 324298 youth appearing in this examination cannot be put at stake due to a few unruly elements.”