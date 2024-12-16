BPSC prelims exam held at Bapu exam centre in Patna cancelled; examination for candidates in other centres unaffected

The Bihar Public Service Commission or the BPSC has decided to cancel the BPSC 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) prelims exam 2024 conducted at the Bapu Exam Centre in Patna. This was informed by the chairman of the commission Parmar Ravi Manubhai during press conference on Monday, December 15, 2024, over the alleged paper leak case. BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai addressed a press conference on December 15, 2024 over the alleged paper leak in the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, in Patna. (Santosh Kumar)

Addressing mediapersons, the BPSC Chairman said that a re-examination will be held only for candidates who appeared for the examination at the Bapu Exam Centre, the dates of which will be announced soon. “The decision to cancel the exam at the centre has been taken after we received reports from the centre superintendent and district administration,” the chairman informed.

As per Ravi Manubhai, the decision will not affect the remaining 911 exam centres. He said, “The commission cannot overlook the efforts of close to 4,75,000 candidates who took the examination peacefully at the remaining 911 centres. Their exam will not go in vain.”

Additionally, the chairman said that the final results will be declared with the results of re-examination to be held for candidates at Bapu Exam Centre.

Pointing out there will be no normalisation, the BSEB chairman said the re-exam will have fresh question papers and urged candidates to not fall for rumours.

Action against unscrupulous elements

Manubhai acknowledged the fact that a few unscrupulous elements were indeed the examination hall who conspired to harm the sanctity of the exam. “The commission’s IT cell and designated agencies have gathered video evidence that are being examined,” he said.

He added that efforts are already underway to identify and nab such elements. “Those who resorted to unfair means and violated IT laws will be identified. Two teams have been formed under the SSP Patna to nab the culprits,” he added.