Centre asks MPs to publicise list of fake universities on social media to prevent students from falling prey

PTI | , New Delhi
Dec 16, 2024 06:34 PM IST

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar said publicising fake universities will prevent students falling prey to such spurious claims.

The government on Monday asked members of Parliament to spread awareness about 21 fake universities operating across the country and caution students against joining such institutions.

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar said the central government had requested the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territory administrations to take legal action for closure of fake universities. (ANI Photo)
Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar said the central government had requested the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territory administrations to take legal action for closure of fake universities. (ANI Photo)

Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar said the central government had requested the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territory administrations to take legal action for closure of these institutions.

"I appeal to the members of Parliament, who are also active on social media and have a following among students, to publicise the list of fake universities on their social media platforms. Such efforts will prevent students falling prey to such spurious claims," Majumdar said.

He said the state governments had also been asked to take appropriate action against those involved in defrauding and cheating students by misrepresenting themselves as "universities", awarding degrees and using the word "university" with their names.

"If we take direct action, there will be questions on federalism," Majumdar said.

The minister said 12 fake universities had been shut down between 2014 and 2024.

"It was also requested to intimate the central government/UGC (University Grants Commission) if there are other fake universities functioning in their states/Union territories which are not included in the UGC list of fake universities," the minister said.

He said FIRs were lodged against several self-styled institutions/universities and showcause/warning notices issued to the unauthorised institutes awarding invalid degrees.

