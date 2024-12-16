WBCHSE makes ‘minor changes’ in syllabus of Class 11, 12 subjects, check new curriculum & notice here

The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education, WBCHSE, has made minor changes in the syllabus of certain subjects of Classes 11 and 12. The revised syllabus can be downloaded from the official website of the WBCHSE at wbchse.wb.gov.in. Check the revised WBCHSE syllabus for Class 11 and 12 here. (File/AFP)

As per the official notification, the syllabus of the following subjects have been revised by the council following ‘suggestions from various quarters’:

English B

English A

Alternative English

Bengali A

Hindi A

Hindi B

History

Political Science

Accountancy

Costing & Taxation

Business Studies

Education

Science of Well-being

Statistics

Philosophy

Environmental Studies

Economics

Geography

Biological Science

As per the notice signed by WBCHSE President Dr (Prof) Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, all changes will be effective from the next academic year. It further stated that changes in the subjects mentioned above will be reflected in the 4th Edition of the syllabus book.

Additionally, relevant changes will be made in the council’s next version of the books of Model Question papers.

It may be mentioned here that the changes stated in the Class XI syllabus in the latest notice will not affect the students who are already in the process of preparation for the Class XI Semester 2 examination.

Here is the official notice:

Meanwhile, WBCHSE has also extended the HS Exam 2025 online enrolment date. The West Bengal Class 12th online enrolment date has been extended till December 21, 2024.

Notably, the WBCHSE HS practical exams are ongoing and will get over on December 20, 2024. Those candidates who have already passed in the practical examination in the previous year need not require to appear in the practical examination again.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.