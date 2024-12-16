Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RRB Technician 2024 admit card released, download hall tickets via direct links here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 16, 2024 12:53 PM IST

RRB Technician 2024 admit card for Grade I and Grade III posts has been released. The direct links to download hall tickets are given below.

The Railway Recruitment Boards has released the RRB Technician Admit Card 2024 on Monday, December 16. Candidates who applied for Grade I and Grade III written exam can download their respective hall tickets from the official websites of RRBs under which they have applied. RRB Technician 2024 admit card live updates

RRB Technician 2024 admit card it out, Candidates can download hall tickets via direct links here.
RRB Technician 2024 admit card it out, Candidates can download hall tickets via direct links here.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD RRB TECHNICIAN 2024 GRADE I ADMIT CARD

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD RRB TECHNICIAN 2024 GRADE III ADMIT CARD

It may be mentioned here that the dates for the CEN 02/2024 Technician (Grade I, III) exams have been revised. As per the new schedule, the written test will now be held on December 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2024.

Revised exam dates notice 

Earlier, the RRB Technician 2024 city intimation slip for Grade I was released on December 10 and city intimation slip for Grade III was released on December 13, 2024. Both links are available on the websites of RRBs.

Through the recruitment drive, the RRB aims to fill 9144 Technician posts, 1092 of which are for Technician Grade I Signal and 8052 of which are for Technician Grade III.

The registration for RRB Technician 2024 exam began on March 9 and concluded on April 8, 2024.

RRB Technician 2024 admit card: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the admit card:

  • Visit the official website of RRBs.
  • On the home page, click on the RRB Technician Admit Card 2024 links.
  • Enter your login credentials and click on submit.
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRBs.

Discover the complete story...
See more
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On