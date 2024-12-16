RRB Technician 2024 admit card released, download hall tickets via direct links here

The Railway Recruitment Boards has released the RRB Technician Admit Card 2024 on Monday, December 16. Candidates who applied for Grade I and Grade III written exam can download their respective hall tickets from the official websites of RRBs under which they have applied. RRB Technician 2024 admit card live updates RRB Technician 2024 admit card it out, Candidates can download hall tickets via direct links here.

It may be mentioned here that the dates for the CEN 02/2024 Technician (Grade I, III) exams have been revised. As per the new schedule, the written test will now be held on December 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2024.

Earlier, the RRB Technician 2024 city intimation slip for Grade I was released on December 10 and city intimation slip for Grade III was released on December 13, 2024. Both links are available on the websites of RRBs.

Through the recruitment drive, the RRB aims to fill 9144 Technician posts, 1092 of which are for Technician Grade I Signal and 8052 of which are for Technician Grade III.

The registration for RRB Technician 2024 exam began on March 9 and concluded on April 8, 2024.

RRB Technician 2024 admit card: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the admit card:

Visit the official website of RRBs.

On the home page, click on the RRB Technician Admit Card 2024 links.

Enter your login credentials and click on submit.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRBs.