RRB Technician Admit Card 2024 expected today, check steps to download – Live Updates here
Railway Recruitment Boards is expected to release RRB Technician Admit Card 2024 today. Candidates who want to appear for the Technician Grade I and Grade III written test can download the hall ticket through the official website of RRBs under which they have applied. The CEN 02/2024 Technician (Grade I, III) examination will be held on December 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 28 and 29, 2024....Read More
The RRB Technician Grade I and III admit card is expected to be released 4 days prior to the exam date.
The official notice reads, “downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation LINK.”
To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of RRBs.
- Click on RRB Technician Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
- Check the admit card and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The RRB Technician 2024 city intimation slip for Grade I was released on December 10 and city intimation slip for Grade III was released on December 13, 2024. The links for both the posts are available on the websites of RRBs.
This recruitment drive will fill 9144 Technician posts, 1092 of which are for Technician Grade I Signal and 8052 of which are for Technician Grade III. The registration process started on March 9 and concluded on April 8, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates.
