WBCHSE HS Exam 2025: West Bengal Class 12th online enrolment date extended, notice here

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has extended the WBCHSE HS Exam 2025 online enrolment date. The West Bengal Class 12th online enrolment date has been extended till December 21, 2024. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.wb.gov.in. WBCHSE HS Exam 2025: West Bengal Class 12th online enrolment date extended

The official notice reads, “The undersigned is pleased to inform all the stakeholders that the ongoing online enrolment for the students appearing in Higher Secondary Examination, 2025 is further extended till 21.12.2024 (Saturday) without fine.”

WBCHSE HS Exam 2025: How to enroll online

To apply for Class 12 board examination, follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Click on the Class 12 board exam enrolment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where login details needed to be filled.

Once done the enrolment form will be displayed.

Check the form and fill it.

Once done, submit it and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The WBCHSE HS practical exams are ongoing. The Higher Secondary Practical examination 2025 will get over on December 20, 2024. Those candidates who have already passed in the practical examination in the previous year need not require to appear in the practical examination again.

The practical marks and the students' project marks must be submitted to the Council online by December 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, WBCHSE has reviewed syllabus of several subjects under H.S curriculum and has done some minor changes in the Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus for some subjects. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBCHSE.

