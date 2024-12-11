BIEAP Inter timetable for 1st and 2nd year March 2025 exams released, check schedule here

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the date sheet for Inter 1st year and Inter 2nd year schedule for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2025. For Inter 1st year students, the first exam will be 2nd language paper I and for Inter 2nd year students, the first exam will be 2nd language paper II.

As per the official press release, the Intermediate first year examinations are scheduled to start on March 1, 2025, and the Intermediate second year examinations are scheduled to start on March 3, 2025.

For Inter 1st year students, the first exam will be 2nd language paper I and for Inter 2nd year students, the first exam will be 2nd language paper II.

Also Read: ICSI CSEET 2025: Registration window closes on December 15, direct link here

Inter 1st year exams will be held from March 1, 2025, to March 19, 2025. Inter 2nd year exams will be held from March 3, 2025, to March 20, 2025.

As per the official press release:

The Ethics and Human Values Examination shall be conducted on 01-02-2025 (Saturday) from 10.00 AM to 1.00 P.M.

Environmental Education Examination Shall be conducted on 03-02-2025 (Monday) from 10.00 A.M to 1.00 P.M.

Practical Examinations shall be conducted from 10-02-2025(Monday) to 20-02-2025 (Thursday) for General courses and from 05-02-2025(Wednesday) to 20-02-2025(Thursday) for Vocational courses in two sessions i.e., 9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and 2.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M. every day (including Sundays).

Samagra Shikha Vocational Trade Examination (NSQF Level-4) (Theory) shall be conducted on 22-02-2025(Saturday) from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM.

Also Read: CTET Admit Cards 2024: Download CBSE CTET December exam hall tickets here when released

Find the complete list here:

Also Read: RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Notice for 2129 posts out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in