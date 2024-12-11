RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Notice for 2129 posts out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of senior teachers on the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the notice, The date and place of the examination will be informed in due course of time.(HT file)

About the recruitment:

As per the official notice, the commission has invited online applications from interested individuals for the post of senior teacher in various government educational institutes.

A total of 2129 posts for 8 subjects are available to be filled under the recruitment process. The 8 subjects are Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Sanskrit, Punjabi and Urdu.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the posts can submit their applications from December 26, 2024, to January 24, 2024.

“According to the examination scheme mentioned in the said rule, the examination will be conducted in objective form in which all the questions will be of objective type. The detailed syllabus will be released separately on the website of the Commission,” mentioned the notice.

Exam Pattern:

The recruitment exam will consist of two exams namely Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be for 200 marks and Paper II will be for 300 marks.

Paper I will carry 100 questions of multiple choices and the duration of the question paper will be 2 hours. Paper II will carry 150 questions of multiple choice and the duration of the question paper will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. In both the papers, negative marking will be applicable. For every wrong answer, one third of the marks prescribed for that particular question will be deducted.

