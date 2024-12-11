IBPS SO Prelims 2024 scorecard out at ibps.in, here's direct link to check scores

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard of the IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Preliminary Exam 2024. Candidates who were at least 20 years old and not more than 30 years old on August 1, 2024, were eligible to apply for Specialist Officer vacancies

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their scorecard on the official website at ibps.in.

About the exam:

IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment exam is being conducted for 884 scale 1 officer vacancies. The following are the vacancy breakup of the posts:

Agricultural Field Officer: 346 vacancies

HR/Personnel Officer: 25 vacancies

IT Officer: 170 vacancies

Law Officer: 125 vacancies

Marketing Officer: 205 vacancies

Rajbhasha Adhikari: 13 vacancies



Candidates who were at least 20 years old and not more than 30 years old on August 1, 2024, were eligible to apply for Specialist Officer vacancies. Further, candidates were also required to maintain a healthy credit history as per the criteria of the participating banks.

Steps to download IBPS SO Prelims 2024 Scorecard

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can follow the steps mentioned below to download the scorecard.

Visit the official website at ibps.in.

Click on the link titled ‘Scorecard of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP- SPL-SIV’ available on the home page.

Enter your credentials to log in and click on submit.

Check the IBPS SO Prelims 2024 Scorecard displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printout of the result for future reference.

For more information, visit the official website.

