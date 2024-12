Berhampur University has released the results of UG and PG courses on itsEdu On submitting the roll numbers, candidates can view their results. On submitting the roll numbers, candidates can view their results. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Direct Link to check Berhampur University Results 2024

Candidates who would like to check their results on the official website of Berhampur University can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to check Berhampur University Results 2024:

Visit the official website of Berhampur University at buodisha.edu.in

Look out for the link to check the results and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to furnish necessary details like student roll number, UG/PG course, etc to view the result

On submitting the information, result will be displayed on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs.

