UGC NET December 2024: Registration ends today at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, payment window closes tomorrow

National Testing Agency, NTA will end the registration process for UGC NET December 2024 on December 10, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can find the direct link through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The payment window will close on December 11, 2024.

UGC NET December 2024: List of documents needed to register

To apply for the examination, candidates will need the documents mentioned below.

A recent photograph (file size 10Kb – 200Kb) either in colour or black & white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against white background Candidate’s signature (file size: 4kb - 30kb) Copy of Board/ University Certificate for Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name,Father’s Name and Date of Birth. Type of Identification – Bank A/c passbook with photograph/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card Number/Voter ID Card Number/ Other Govt ID Qualifying Degree Certificate or last semester marks sheet Mailing Address as well as Permanent Address with Pin Code Category Certificate, if applicable

Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. More than one application i.e. multiple Application Forms submitted by a candidate will be rejected.

The examination or application fee is ₹1150/- for General/ Unreserved, ₹600/- for General-EWS/OBC-NCL category candidates and ₹325/- for SC/ST/PwD and Third Gender. The application fee should be paid through SBI/ CANARA/ ICICI/ HDFC Bank/Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI.

The correction window will open on December 12 and will close on December 13, 2024.

The written examination will be held from January 1 to January 19, 2025. The UGC - NET December 2024 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The Test paper will consist of two sections. Both the sections will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.