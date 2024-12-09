CSIR UGC NET December 2024 registration begins at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 notification on its official website. As per the official notice, the registration for CSIR UGC NET December 2024 begins on December 9, 2024. Candidates can submit the online application form from December 9, 2024, to December 30, 2024. The last date for the payment of fees is December 31, 2024.

Candidates who are interested to register for the exam can visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

About the exam:

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December-2024 is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the 'award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Direct Link to apply for CSIR UGC NET December 2024

Candidates can submit the online application form from December 9, 2024, to December 30, 2024. The last date for the payment of fees is December 31, 2024.

Candidates can make changes in their application form from January 1, 2025, to January 2, 2025.

As per the notice, the exam will be held from February 16, 2025, to February 28, 2025. The total duration of the exam is 180 minutes (3 hours). The following are the test papers:

Chemical Sciences

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

Life Sciences

Mathematical Sciences

Physical Sciences

Also Read: CLAT 2025 results: Lucknow schoolboy Shantanu Dwivedi emerges as state topper, secures AIR 8

Instructions for candidates:

Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. In no circumstances candidates will be allowed to fill more than one Application Form.

Before applying for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December-2024, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin carefully.

The exam fee is also required to be paid online only through payment gateway using debit/credit cards, internet banking or UPI.

Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or Parents/Guardians only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered Mobile Number only.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in.

Also Read: BPSC 70th prelim exam on Dec 13, EOU warns candidates against falling in trap of cyber fraudsters