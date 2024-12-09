BPSC 70th prelim exam on Dec 13, EOU warns candidates against falling in trap of cyber fraudsters

On Monday, the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of the Bihar police issued an advisory against rampant attempts by cyber fraudsters to seek money to help candidates pass the upcoming state prelims examination. The BPSC 70th prelim examinations will be held on 13 December. The exam for over 2000 vacancies will be held across 925 centres in the state. (File Photo)

BPSC has clarified that the state preliminary examination will be held on 13 December in a ‘one shift-one paper’ format. It has also, through a notice, termed the demand for an extension of the exam date as baseless. The demand was made, saying that a snag in the commission’s server prevented thousands from filling out forms. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav also demanded an extension of the date.

“The fact is that such demands are meaningless. In the student’s interest, BPSC had already extended the last date for filling up forms to 11 November, while earlier, it was from 28 September to 18 October. Over 4.80 lakh candidates have applied, and there should not be any attempt to mislead the students by fudging facts. During the last four days of the extended period, 1.30-lakh applications were received,” said the BPSC.

The exam for over 2000 vacancies will be held across 925 centres in the state. "All preparations have been made for the exam. Around 30,000 CCTV cameras and jammers have already been installed at the centres," said BPSC chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai.

Meanwhile, the EOU has said that in view of calls being made and received by aspirants, assuring an increase in marks in proportion to the money, and this being also mentioned in social media posts, it is important to ignore them outright and never give any money.

“If any information is received regarding this, inform the local or cyber police station. Also, report it to the social media patrolling and monitoring unit of the EOU on mobile/Whatsapp No. 8544428404 or email at spcyber-bih@gov.in or cybercell-bih@nic.in for prompt action. The information about such frauds should also be given on the NCRP portal through helpline No. 1930,” said Manavjit Singh Dhillon, deputy inspector general (DIG) of EOU.

Earlier, the BPSC, through a communique, told the candidates to be wary of such crooks, who were out to take the innocent teacher aspirants for a ride. “If anyone tries to extort money from candidates in the name of the BPSC or gives assurance of getting them passed, kindly immediately inform the local police station, EOU and the commission with evidence and mobile number,” said the communique of the BPSC, issued by the examination controller.

The BPSC also warned of action against anyone peddling wrong and misleading information on social media or digital channels. A senior official said that in the era of social media and the flow of unsubstantiated information, someone spreading rumours or confusion in a bid to extort money cannot be ruled out, and the best way forward is to be wary of such crooks.