IIT Guwahati develops technology to convert methane and carbon dioxide into eco-friendly biofuel

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) developed an advanced biological method to convert methane and carbon dioxide into cleaner biofuels using methanotrophic bacteria. The research team developed a fully biological process that uses Methylosinus trichosporium, a type of methanotrophic bacteria, to convert methane and carbon dioxide into bio-methanol under mild operating conditions. (File Photo / PTI)

The research, co-authored by Prof Debasish Das and Dr Krishna Kalyani Sahoo, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Guwahati, has been published in Fuel, a journal by Elsevier.

About the research:

Methane, a greenhouse gas that is 27-30 times more potent than carbon dioxide, is a significant contributor to global warming. While turning methane and carbon dioxide into liquid fuels can reduce emissions and provide renewable energy, existing chemical methods are energy-intensive, expensive, and produce toxic by-products, limiting their scalability.

The research team developed a fully biological process that uses Methylosinus trichosporium, a type of methanotrophic bacteria, to convert methane and carbon dioxide into bio-methanol under mild operating conditions. Unlike traditional chemical methods, this process eliminates the need for expensive catalysts, avoids toxic by-products, and operates in a more energy-efficient manner, mentioned the institute.

The innovative two-stage process involves:

Capturing methane to generate bacteria-based biomass

Utilising the biomass to convert carbon dioxide into methanol

The team further optimised the process using advanced engineering techniques to improve gas solubility, significantly enhancing methanol yields.

“This research is a breakthrough as it demonstrates that bio-methanol, derived from bacteria feeding on methane and carbon dioxide, can be a viable alternative to fossil fuels. Unlike conventional biofuels that rely on crops and create competition with food production, our method uses greenhouse gases, avoiding the ‘food vs. fuel’ issue. It is an environmentally and economically viable solution, utilising inexpensive resources while contributing to emissions reduction," said Prof Debasish Das, Dept. of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Guwahati.

The research addresses two pressing global challenges: the harmful environmental impact of greenhouse gases and the depletion of fossil fuel reserves, mentioned the press release.

