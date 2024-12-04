Amrita University launches integrated multi-lab system for environmental sustainability

Amrita University launched an integrated multi-lab system, the Sustainable Ecosystem and Environmental Resilience (SEER) Lab, at its Amritapuri campus. This initiative brings together five specialised labs that address key environmental concerns: the Water Sustainability Lab, Soil Ecosystem Lab, Microbiology Lab, Climate Change and Water Resilience Lab and Marine Ecosystem Lab.

The SEER Lab was inaugurated by Swami Shubamritananda Puri, Director of the Mata Amritanandamayi Center, Europe, during a ceremony at the campus. Dr Maneesha V Ramesh, Provost of Amrita University and Dean of the Amrita School for Sustainable Futures, Dr M Ravishankar, Principal, Amrita School for Sustainable Futures, and Dr Sudha Arlikatti, Head of Research, Sustainable Futures, were also present at the ceremony.

About the Sustainable Ecosystem and Environmental Resilience (SEER) Lab:

This initiative brings together five specialised labs that address key environmental concerns: the Water Sustainability Lab, Soil Ecosystem Lab, Microbiology Lab, Climate Change and Water Resilience Lab and Marine Ecosystem Lab. The lab focuses on studying the impact of changes in water, soil, and marine ecosystems on human life, informed the university.

The Water Sustainability Lab offers facilities for water quality analysis, treatment and management for both research and public use. The Soil Ecosystem Lab is dedicated to soil health assessment, fertility management, and ecosystem restoration. The Microbiology Lab examines the role of microorganisms in maintaining ecosystem health and managing diseases. The Climate Change and Water Resilience Lab focusses on climate change impacts on water resources, water resilience, and adaptation strategies. The Marine Ecosystem Lab is dedicated to investigating the complex relationships within marine ecosystems, conservation and sustainable management covering areas such as Ocean Acidification Research, Underwater Robotics Research and Marine Physiology Research, mentioned the press release.

