Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

13-year-old girl sets up 18th library in Hyderabad, collects over 11k books so far

ANI | , Hyderabad
Nov 28, 2024 01:41 PM IST

Akarshana was inspired by the requests of young cancer patients for books during her visit to the MNJ Cancer Children Hospital in Hyderabad.

Akarshana Sathish, a 13-year-old 8th-grade student, set up her 18th library at Sai Seva Sangh in Moosapet. The library was inaugurated by the Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, on Wednesday.

The library was inaugurated by the Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, on Wednesday (www.jupiterimages.com/ Representational images)
The library was inaugurated by the Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, on Wednesday (www.jupiterimages.com/ Representational images)

Akarshana's inspiring journey began in 2021 when she was inspired by the requests of young cancer patients for books during her visit to the MNJ Cancer Children Hospital in Hyderabad.

Since then, she has gathered over 11,000 books through donations from her community and established 17 libraries across various locations, including police stations, orphanages, schools, and community centres.

Also Read: Delhi schools share selection criteria for nursery admissions

Her libraries have benefitted countless individuals across several cities, including Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Chennai, Kanyakumari, and Siddipet.

Speaking to ANI, Akarshana Sathish briefed about the same. Sai Seva Sangh trustee Aruna Pradeep also spoke about the initiative.

Sai Seva Sangh is a registered charitable organisation established in 1988 and is committed to providing education and residential facilities for orphaned and underprivileged girls from rural and slum areas of Telangana. Over the past three years, the organisation has impacted the lives of over 18,000 beneficiaries, empowering them to pursue higher education and personal growth.

Also Read: Study Abroad: The Pros & Cons of the Top 5 Student Towns in Germany

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On