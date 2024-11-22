With Canada abruptly ending its Student Direct Stream (SDS) for international students, the United Kingdom tightening its student-dependent policy, New Zealand rejecting nearly 40% visas of foreign students, Indian students are now looking for other feasible non-Anglophone study abroad destinations and Germany is emerging as a top choice. In the winter semester of the 2023-2024 academic year, the number of international students in Germany reached 379,000, that is up 3% compared to the same period in 2023, according to a joint report by DAAD and the German Centre for Higher Education Research and Science Studies (DZHW). Study Abroad: The Pros & Cons of the Top 5 Student Towns in Germany(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Currently, international students represent almost 13% of the total student body in Germany, with India, and China being the two top source countries for international students - India accounting for 42,578 students followed by China with 39,137 students.

New Zealand brings in changes in Post Study Work Visa, here's what you need to know

The Turks have emerged as the third-largest group of students for the first time ever, with nearly 18,100 students.

With Germany becoming a popular study abroad destination for Indian students, Studying-in-Germany.org , the largest information portal about studying in Germany for international students, has released a study titled Small Towns versus Big Cities for students in Germany that talks of the pros and cons of choosing big student towns (Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Cologne, Cologne, and Hamburg) versus small student towns (Heidelberg, Tubingen, Freiburg, Marburg, and Weimar).

Studying-In-Germany does not have an office in India but its website is dedicated to keeping students updated with the latest news, data, and resources needed to navigate their educational journey.

Also Read: More than 10,000 foreign student acceptance letters may be fake, says top Canadian immigration official

Here are the Top 5 student towns in the Germany as reported by Studying-In-Germany.

Berlin: The largest city in Germany and its capital, is always a top choice among international students. Its top university is the Free University of Berlin with 12% of international students enrolled in bachelor's degree programs only.

Top University: Free University of Berlin.

Pros: It has a large number of museums and has the longest open-air gallery in the world. Being the capital city, the multicultural city has a lot to offer.

Cons: Around 23% of Berlin’s residents (881,000) come from countries outside of Germany. This means that a lot of people are moving to Berlin due to its popularity, so finding housing has become increasingly difficult.

Read More: Worried about funds to study abroad? Check these two scholarship programs for international students

Munich (Münich): Home to the Technical University of Munich (TUM), Munich stands out as a globally recognised centre of education. With nearly half of its students coming from abroad, the city offers a high-quality academic environment and attracts local and international students.

Top University: Technical University of Munich (TUM)

Pros: Ranked as the best university in Germany for 2025, TUM could be one of the reasons behind Munich academic excellence. Munich has a strong economy, especially in the engineering and technology sectors.

Cons: One downside to studying in Munich is the cost of living, which is the highest in Germany, especially for rent and food. Rental prices are about 21.6% higher than in Berlin. This can be a challenge for some students, especially given the recent increase in the blocked account amount introduced for international students this year.

Frankfurt: It is a European financial centre and home to the Goethe-University Frankfurt am Main, with around 16% of students coming from abroad.

Top University: Goethe-University Frankfurt am Main

Pros: As a home to major institutions like the European Central Bank, and the world's largest book fair which takes place in Frankfurt each year, international students will have many opportunities there.

Cons: Frankfurt is recognised as the city with a very high crime rate compared to other big cities in Germany. This can be an important factor, especially for international students when choosing a place to study, since safety is a primary concern for students and their families when moving to a new country.

Hamburg: Germany’s second-largest city and known for its maritime tradition, it is also the greenest and one of the country’s most beautiful cities. The University of Hamburg, the city’s top university has a total of 42,819 enrolled students, out of which 14% are international.

Top University: University of Hamburg

Pros: Hamburg is usually known as the Gateway to the World and also hosts the world’s largest model railway exhibition. It stands out with its academic performance and beautiful parks.

Cons: Hamburg’s weather can be tough with frequent rain and cloudy skies, especially in the winter. For students who prefer sunnier and warmer weather, Hamburg’s climate may be a challenge.

Cologne (Köln): It is the fourth most populous city in Germany and home to 11% of international students, thanks to the University of Cologne, which is among the oldest universities in Europe.

Top University: University of Cologne

Pros: The city is known for its welcoming atmosphere, it is home to one of the tallest cathedrals in the world, the Cologne Cathedral, where visitors can enjoy a beautiful view from its top.

Cons: One potential downside of studying in Cologne is the large number of tourists, which can make the city feel crowded at times and some students might not prefer this fact.