Worried about funds to study abroad? Check these two scholarship programs for international students

As much as higher studies is a dream for many, students also need to be prepared to be able to fund themselves for it. The rising cost of education and other expenses sometimes shunts the dreams of studying in prestigious colleges around the globe. To lend a helping hand to students who aspire to study further, various fellowships and scholarships are being introduced. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

To lend a helping hand to students who aspire to study further, various fellowships and scholarships are being introduced. These programmes can help students to achieve their goals without being worried about finances. In this article, we elaborate on two such programmes for students who look forward to studying abroad.

Fulbright-Nehru Master’s Fellowships

The Fulbright-Nehru Master’s Fellowships are designed for individuals who have completed the equivalent of a U.S. bachelor’s degree, have at least three years of professional work experience, and are committed to returning and contributing to their communities in India.

About the Scholarship:

These fellowships are awarded for up to two years to pursue a master’s degree at U.S. colleges and universities in the areas of Economics; Environmental Science/Studies; Higher Education Administration; International Affairs; International Legal Studies; Journalism and Mass Communication; Public Administration; Public Health; Urban and Regional Planning; and Women’s Studies/Gender Studies.

Also Read: IIT Delhi tops the list among 10 institutes in India for most employable graduates | Survey

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have completed an equivalent of a U.S. bachelor's degree from a recognized Indian university with at least 55% marks. Applicants must either possess a four-year bachelor's degree or a completed master's degree; or a full-time postgraduate diploma from a recognized Indian institution if the bachelor's degree is of less than four years duration

Candidates must have at least three years of full-time (paid) professional work experience relevant to the proposed field of study by the application deadline

Should demonstrate experience in leadership and community service

Must not have another degree from a U.S. university or be enrolled in a U.S. degree program; and

If the candidate is employed, they should follow the instructions carefully regarding the employer’s endorsement. If applicable, obtain the endorsement from the appropriate administrative authority on the FNMasters Employer’s Endorsement Form. The employer must indicate that leave will be granted for the fellowship period.

Benefits:

Candidates selected for this fellowship will provided J-1 visa support, round-trip economy class air travel from fellow’s home city to the host institution in the U.S., funding for tuition and fees, living and related costs, and accident and sickness coverage per U.S. Government guidelines.

Chevening Scholarship:

Chevening Scholarships are fully-funded scholarships that are provided to candidates who would like to pursue one-year master’s degrees in the UK.

These scholarships are fully-funded (flights, accommodation, and course fees are all included). Candidates will live and study in the UK for a year, and on completing their studies, they will leave the UK equipped with the knowledge and networks.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must be citizens of a Chevening-eligible country or territory.

Candidates must commit to returning to their home country for at least two years after their scholarship ends.

Candidates must have at least two years of work experience (2,800 hours).

Candidates must hold an undergraduate degree that qualifies them for a UK master’s programme.

Candidates need to apply to three different and eligible UK university courses. They must have received an unconditional offer from at least one of these course choices by the references and education documents deadline listed on the application timeline.

Work experience requirements:

Candidates need at least two years (2,800 hours) of work experience.

As per the official website, the following can be included under work experience:

Full-time employment

Part-time employment

Voluntary work

Paid or unpaid internships

Experience gained during mandatory employment for your degree does not count. You can combine up to fifteen different work periods to meet the requirement.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: Canada to allow international students work 24 hours per week off-campus, here’s what Indian aspirants should know