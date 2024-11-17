Canada to allow international students work 24 hours per week off-campus, here’s what Indian aspirants should know

Canada, despite being one of the popular study-abroad destinations, has been hitting the headlines lately for its recent immigration policies, particularly with regard to international students and workers. From the changes in the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) Program for better aligning with immigration goals and labour market needs to the discontinuation of the SDS (Student Direct Stream) scheme in a bid to stabilize the country’s foreign student population – Canada has been taking up strict measures so far as its immigration rules are concerned. Here's what you need to know about Canada's 24-hours per week work policy for international students. Check eligibility and other important points to remember. (Photo credit: Unsplash)

However, what may now come as a positive step for international students traveling to Canada for their academic pursuits, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) stated that it would allow eligible students to work for up to 24 hours per week off campus without a work permit.

Also read: Study abroad: Global Education Fair comes to 12 Indian cities, interact with 120 plus world institutions

Indian students in Canada: An overview

Needless to say, Indian students continue to flock to Canada for their academic goals, despite a decline in footfall. A recent report by CBC News highlighted data by the IRCC that showed a 20 percent drop in the number of study permit holders in June this year compared to the same time in 2023.

The report cited that there were a total of 107,385 Indian study permit holders in Canada from January to July of 2024.

Also read: Study Abroad | Here's why students prefer to study in Germany

24-hours work permit: What Indian students should know

If you are an Indian student living in Canada and wish to work in your free time to manage your finances, you may have to consider a few things as recommended by the IRCC.

According to the IRCC, the student and his/her employer must ensure that the former can work off campus without a work permit before starting work.

In case students start working off-campus without meeting the requirements, they may have to leave Canada.

Students can start working in Canada only when their study program has started, and not before they start studies.

If students are eligible to work off-campus, they won’t need a work permit.

How do you know if you are eligible?

To avail of the opportunity to work off-campus, students will need to meet the following eligibility requirements:

The applicant is a full-time student at a designated learning institution (DLI) The applicant should be enrolled in any of the following:

A post-secondary academic, vocational, or professional training program.

A secondary-level vocational training program (Quebec only).

The applicant’s study program should be at least 6 months long and leads to a degree, diploma or certificate The student should have started studying. He/she should have a social insurance number (SIN).

Also read: UK universities face funding 'crunch' as foreign students go elsewhere

Things to remember:

During regular school terms or semesters, students can work up to 24 hours per week. They can work in more than 1 job to make up these hours as long as they continue to meet the conditions of your study permit, the IRCC states.

During scheduled breaks in the school year, , such as winter and summer holidays, or a reading week, the student can work an unlimited number of hours if they’re on a break scheduled by the institution. In such cases, students can take courses on a part-time or full-time basis during that break. They can also work overtime or work in two part-time jobs.

Who is not eligible?

Students who fall in the below-mentioned categories won’t be able to work during their study program.

The student’s study permit says he/she isn’t authorized to work off-campus.

If students are only enrolled in an English or French as a second language (ESL/FSL) program.

If students are only taking general interest courses.

If they are only taking courses required to be accepted into a full-time program.

Situation of students changes and they no longer meet all of the requirements to work off-campus.

For more details, students are advised to visit the official website of the IRCC.