Study Abroad | Here's why students prefer to study in Germany

Education forms an integral part of an individual's development, and every decision students make in their study choices is important. Hence, evaluating major decisions like studying abroad and the factors involved in making such choices becomes crucial. For two years, India has been the key country of origin concerning international students studying in Germany(File Photo / Reuters)

When it comes to studying abroad, there are various reasons to choose a particular destination. With the ongoing global disputes and economic uncertainties among various other reasons, choosing the right study-abroad destination becomes imperative.

For Indian students especially, Canada has been one of the top study abroad destinations among other choices like UK, USA, etc. But with the strained diplomatic ties between the countries, students are looking out for other alternatives.

Germany has been one of the preferred choices for Indian students. As per Wissenschaft weltoffen 2024 report by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), the number of Indian students has risen by roughly 138% to some 49,000 in the last five years, up 15% year-on-year alone, representing 13% of all international students.

Reasons to choose Germany:

As per the report, among the reasons that students responded to the ‘Student Survey in Germany’ conducted in the 2021 summer semester, a study that will be repeated every four years, there were four major reasons for them to choose Germany.

Wissenschaft weltoffen 2024 report

Among these, 65% of the respondents feel high quality of life in Germany is very important. Employment after graduating, the economic situation, the wish to experience the country are the other reasons.

A summary of the findings shows that Germany is highly regarded as a study destination by the majority of international students. The high quality of life, good economic situation and the option of taking up employment after graduating in Germany are key factors in the country’s attractiveness. Students felt very safe in Germany during the summer semester of 2021 and expressed a high degree of study satisfaction. Nevertheless, considerable variations can be observed between students from different regions of origin, mentioned the Wissenschaft weltoffen 2024 report.

Conversing the key countries of origin, by share of international students, in the 2023/24 winter semester, India has topped the chart with 49,008 students in the mentioned 2023/24 winter semester, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

According to the report, in total, 42,100 Indian students were intending to graduate in Germany in the 2022/23 winter semester, accounting for 12% of all international students. This figure rose by 150% compared to the winter semester of 2017/18 and the number of Indian academics and researchers has almost doubled in five years. With over 1,700 academics and researchers, India is the key country of origin of international academic staff at non-university research institutes.

