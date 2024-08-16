Good news for Indian skilled workers, Germany reduces visa processing time from 9 months to 2 weeks

Bringing a sigh of relief to skilled workers, the German government has reportedly reduced the visa processing time for Indian foreign skilled workers, according to a report by Schengen News. The waiting time for long-term visas has been decreased from nine months to two weeks, confirmed the German Foreign Minister as per the report.(Unsplash)

The waiting time for long-term visas has been decreased from nine months to two weeks, confirmed the German Foreign Minister as per the report. The move has been done in order to address the labour shortage issues the country is facing.

Also Read: September 2024 US visa bulletin: EB-3 retrogression causes extended wait time for green cards; what about India, China?

“The Federal Agency for Foreign Affairs is the biggest visa office for national visas worldwide already today. And we urgently need skilled workers also here who can continue to support this. In India, in Delhi, we have thus been able to reduce waiting times for national visas to two weeks. That used to take nine months,” said Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Schengen News.

Also Read: Germany granted 80,000 work visas till June 2024 mainly to attract skilled labour, details inside

The report also pointed out that the government aims to reduce the waiting period for 400,000 people who are affected by long waiting times when they apply for national visas.

As per an earlier analysis, the German Economic Institute (IW) had confirmed that Germany is facing a workforce shortage and noted that 570,000 jobs remained unfilled in the country in 2023. According to the analysis, the workforce shortage is consequently affecting the country’s economy. The German Institute (IW) has revealed that there were 570,000 unfilled jobs in the country in 2023.

Among the roles that are facing a workforce shortage include several sectors like transportation, manufacturing, construction, healthcare, engineering, and information technology, reported Schengen News in another article.

Also Read: European travel to get more expensive as Schengen visa fees hiked by 12%