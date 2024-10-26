Germany increases visa quota for skilled Indian workers to 90,000 from just 20,000 earlier

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Germany increased its annual visa quota for Indian professionals, according to a Business Standard report which added that it has now been raised to 90,000 from 20,000 earlier. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in New Delhi.(PTI)

This 3.5-fold increase represents Germany's demand for skilled workers from India leading to greater opportunities for Indian professionals in Europe's largest economy.

The Prime Minister also said at the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference German Business 2024 in Delhi that the move would strengthen the economic cooperation between the two nations as well as enhance the economic growth of Germany.

This came amid the three-day visit of German Chancellor Olaf Sholz, with both Sholz and Modi having one-on-one meetings at the Prime Minister's official residence. Scholz's visit concludes today on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

This is also Scholz's third visit to India after he became Chancellor in 2021. The previous one was in September 2023 for the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

What will happen today regarding German Chancellor Olaf Sholz's visit?

India and Germany will be organising the 7th Intergovernmental Consultation today to discuss about enhanced security and defence partnerships, increased talent mobility, and expanding economic cooperation, according to the report.

Apart from this, Scholz will also be going to Goa to welcome two German naval vessels, the frigate Baden-Württemberg and the support ship Frankfurt am Main as a part of Germany’s Indo-Pacific deployment, the report read.

