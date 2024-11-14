Study abroad: Global Education Fair comes to 12 Indian cities, interact with 120 plus world institutions

Global study abroad firm SI-Global has announced its upcoming education fair that will feature prestigious universities from the UK, USA, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the UAE. The education fair will be participated by representatives from over 120 prestigious institutions from the UK, USA, Canada, UAE, Australia and more. (Shutterstock.com)

The education fair will be held in 12 Indian cities between November 14 to December 1, 2024, starting in Hyderabad and concluding in Pune, a press release added.

The fair, SI Global said, is designed to support Indian students aiming to study abroad, and showcase educational options from institutions around the globe.

Additionally, students will also receive first-hand insights on admissions, scholarships, and specific course offerings that align with their career aspirations.

The fair also includes one-on-one consultations with experts on-ground, and comprehensive guidance tailored to individual student profiles.

From understanding academic programmes and available scholarships to discussing visa processes and financial planning, the event will guide students with all necessary information under one roof.

Not just this, consultants from SI-Global will also conduct free profile evaluations to help students make the most informed choices for their future studies abroad, the release added.

As per SI- Global, the education fair will be participated by representatives from over 120 prestigious institutions which include the University College London, King’s College, and the University of Birmingham from the UK, along with well-known universities from Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Canada, USA and the UAE.

Furthermore, participants from Australia such as Bond University, Australian National University, Deakin University, and Macquarie University, as well as leading institutions from New Zealand such as the University of Canterbury, University of Waikato, and University of Otago will also be present.

From Ireland, participants from the University College Dublin and Trinity College Dublin will offer guidance on programmes and career pathways. Whereas from Canada, Lakehead University, Brock University, University of Windsor, University of Guelph and many more will attend the fair.

Likewise, from the USA, participants from Arizona State University, Stevens Institute of Technology, Dayton University, Northeastern University, University of Massachusetts Boston, and more will be participating.

Lakshmi Iyer, Managing Director of SI-Global and SI-UK India, stated that the Global University Fair will serve as a great opportunity to create value for students, allowing them to engage with top universities and gather meaningful insights on global education options.

Interested students can register for the fair at https://global.studyin-uk.com/global-university-fair.