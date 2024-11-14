Children’s Day 2024: The importance of early sports education in your child’s life & 5 fun sports to learn

As the nation celebrates the Children's Day on Thursday, November 14, 2024, in keeping with the birthday of the first Prime Minister of India Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, popularly known as ‘Chacha Nehru’ among children, it is important that we take into account a vital issue in the context of the development of children and their future. Here's why sports education is important for you child. (Photo credit: Pexel)

Children, Nehru thought, stood for the future and looked upon them as the buds that would bloom into beautiful flowers to make the nation both aesthetically pleasant and physically sound.

To quote him, “Children are like buds in the garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and citizens of tomorrow.”

It is obvious there that children need to be brought up with utmost care with proper nourishment, not only in physical health but in academics as well. But what is important is while formal education of children is of vital importance, children should be prepared to perceive education in the best of health and spirit.

It is true that parents take all care for the education of their children but unfortunately tend to ignore the importance of sports in the life of the child. Since a healthy mind is a product of a healthy body, it goes without saying that a child taking the plunge into any serious pursuit of formalized institutional academic curriculum must be physically fit and healthy. Hence, the relevance of sports.

Although sports and physical education form a part of the curriculum in schools, it is always relegated to the background and takes a backseat in the scheme of the child’s futuristic prospects. It is time that those at the helm understood that sports forms not only a part of a physical activity but also contributes in a significant manner to vital issues concerning the development of the child as a human being.

For instance, issues like punctuality, discipline, integrity, camaraderie, understanding are learnt at a very early stage by the child introduced to the world of sports at an early age.

Hindustan Times digital spoke to some of the experts in the arena of sports and physical education by way of discussing the role of sports in the child’s growth into a proper human being.

Elsayeed Hussain, a national-level table tennis player and coach from Assam, said, “Early sports education has immense benefits for children, especially during their formative years. It teaches them the most important values such as discipline and time management, among others”

Hussain, who has been a passionate table-tennis player since his childhood, feels it was because of his early exposure to sports that paved the way the road to success for him. “I have always been intrigued by sports, and table-tennis is one sport that really captivated me. Today, when I see young children at my coaching institute practice games so passionately, it makes me proud.”

Likewise, Fahd Hazarika, an Assam-based ardent badminton player, said, “While the direct benefits of early sports education are numerous—ranging from improved physical and mental health to invaluable lessons in motor skills, teamwork and discipline—let’s focus on what happens in societies that do not prioritize sports at all. In some parts of the world, especially India, sports are still treated as mere 'extra-curricular' activities, secondary to academics. This outdated mentality not only undermines the importance of physical education but has led to a systemic neglect of sports as a vital component of a child's development. Despite some progress, we still fall short of granting sports the recognition it deserves, which, in my opinion, has significantly hindered our nation's potential.”

“The repercussions of this attitude are evident in the performance of our athletes on the global stage. Despite a population of over 1.5 billion, India often struggles to produce sports talent on par with smaller nations that boast fewer resources. The world watches as we excel in cricket, yet in other disciplines, our athletes frequently deliver disappointing results at events like the Olympics,” he added.

Hazarika further added, “Is India truly void of talent? The answer is a resounding no. We possess an abundance of talent, grit, and physical potential. Unfortunately, the overwhelming expectation to pursue careers in so-called socially revered fields stifles the dreams of countless young athletes. When the focus is predominantly on academics, only a handful of individuals dare to pursue sports seriously.”

Sporting activities that children can be introduced to early

Following are some of the sports that children can be introduced to at an early stage:

1. Table Tennis

Table tennis is a good indoor sport that if introduced to children at a young age can work wonders in their concentration power. Elsayeed Hussain recommends that children be taught table tennis as early as four years of age. He says, “Table tennis plays a great deal in improving motor reflexes and coordination, and also mental acuity.

2. Badminton

Badminton is another sport that helps individuals keep active. “Children can help develop their stamina and boost their metabolism by playing badminton. The game also improves flexibility and balance owing to the agility that is required in the fame," says Fahd Hazarika.

3. Carrom

Among other games which can be beneficial for children is carrom. Angshuman Sarma, who has played several carrom tournaments and won accolades, said, “Carrom is a game that children definitely should be introduced to at an early stage. Among many of its benefits, Carrom is suitable for all age groups, and helps in instilling the values of teamwork, motor skills, and most importantly focus.”

4.Cricket

It’s a widely understood fact that India is a land of cricket lovers. People of all ages, from children to senior citizens, are attached to the game in someway or the other. According to the official website of crickettos.com, through cricket, children can develop their gross motor skills, improve social skills, and ensure mental well-being.

5. Swimming

Last but not least, swimming is another activity that children should be exposed to from an early stage. More than being a sport, swimming is a life skill, doctors opine. Dr Ritwik Sharma, a medical professional, said, “Swimming has end number of benefits – not only does it improve cardiovascular capabilities, but also helps to keep blood sugar levels under control. It also is beneficial to keep obesity at bay, and ensures mental well-being.

According to Fahd Hazarika, by providing early opportunity and encouragement, we could unlock a wealth of potential that currently remains obscured. He said, “In a world increasingly dominated by screens, encouraging children to engage in sports can also promote social interaction and reduce feelings of isolation. Ultimately, prioritizing early sports education is about investing in the holistic development of our children, ensuring they grow up not only as well-informed citizens but as good athletes and well-rounded individuals capable of shining on all fronts."