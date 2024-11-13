Soft Skills: The missing piece in employability

India's aspiration to become an economic superpower is intricately tied to its ability to leverage the demographic dividend and uplift disadvantaged regions. However, this ambition faces a significant challenge. As CNBC TV 18 reported, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam has emphasised that India's most urgent need for reform is bridging the education and skilling gaps. In this evolving landscape, the real game changer will be 'soft skills'. These uniquely human capabilities are irreplaceable by machines, making them the new foundation for employability in the 21st century. (Shutterstock)

Without this reform, downstream initiatives could fail. His concern is well-founded, as the India Skills Report (2024) reveals that only 51.25% of 18-29-year-olds across India are deemed employable. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs report identifies creative problem-solving, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence as essential for technology, finance, marketing, and commerce jobs. To truly harness the potential of its youth, India must reimagine employability, particularly in the context of AI, and invest in teaching methods that leverage technology rather than watch it destabilise Indian workplaces.

Reimagining Employability and the Future of Work

Two significant forces, automation and the decreasing reliance on formal degrees, undermine conventional notions about employability. As companies increasingly use AI to automate routine tasks, the demand for traditional roles diminishes. Simultaneously, the democratisation of learning online has made specialised skills more accessible outside of formal education. As a result, employability now depends more on digital fluency and complex cognitive abilities than on holding a formal degree alone.

In this evolving landscape, the real game changer will be 'soft skills'. These uniquely human capabilities are irreplaceable by machines, making them the new foundation for employability in the 21st century. It is imperative to prioritise soft skills over traditional qualifications to meet the demands of the modern job market. Integrating soft skills into development programs, particularly in rural areas, is an educational enhancement and a critical strategy for economic empowerment in an AI-driven world.

Innovative Approaches Required for Soft Skills Training

While refocusing large institutions on soft skills is a behemoth task, it is made more difficult because standard pedagogies are inadequate. Soft skills are abstract and context-dependent, necessitating innovative teaching methods. Traditional classroom or trainer-led approaches are likely to fall short. Instead, we must create novel experiences, challenging environments, and immersive experiences to stimulate the brain and form new neural connections, enhancing creative thinking and problem-solving skills. Virtual Reality, for example, can simulate real-world scenarios where learners must navigate complex social interactions or solve problems under pressure—skills that are essential in any professional setting but difficult to teach through lectures alone.

The Nimaya Foundation recently launched a program for 1000 'Smart Naaris' in Uttar Pradesh, which exemplifies this innovative approach. The initiative uses simulations, games, and learning-on-demand to create immersive learning environments that help young women develop the soft skills necessary for success in the modern workplace. These efforts underscore the importance of moving beyond traditional methods and embracing new technologies to teach soft skills effectively.

"Along with the technical skills that the girls come with from their respective colleges, we like to focus on things that we believe are extremely useful in the 21st-century workplace. Things like creative thinking, problem-solving, teamwork, which we may not necessarily be taught in schools and colleges— these are the soft skills that we want to focus on because that's what we believe will make the next generation of leaders," says Navya Naveli Nanda, co-founder of Nimaya Foundation.

Integration across sectors

The traditional education system has treated soft skills as an afterthought, often focusing narrowly on communication as a formality before placements. It is crucial for institutions, particularly those in more remote areas, to recognise industry demand and incorporate a comprehensive soft skills curriculum. This expanded skill set requires communication plus the ability to navigate complex interpersonal situations, think creatively, and solve problems in real time.

Inspiration for this focus can come from many pockets within the country. The Nimaya example highlights an extra-curricular approach with private expertise brought in when women are preparing for their first jobs. Many private IB and Cambridge schools around India's tier-one cities have formalised life skills into their curricula, meaning there are culturally relevant methods that government curriculum designers could adopt.

There are even examples from government livelihoods programmes. JEEViKA has already introduced life skills through the Satat Jeevikoparjan Yojana in Bihar. The/Nudge Institute is also testing an expansion of soft skills for women using digital technology with the Government of Jharkhand. These initiatives underscore a growing recognition that soft skills aren't "extras" or "nice to have." In these programmes, a skill such as confident communication is fundamental to interacting with trainers and strangers, mastering vocational skills, and leveraging them to earn a steady income.

As we look toward the future, it is clear that the technical skills envisioned by policy are insufficient. Investing in comprehensive soft skills training via novel pedagogy ensures that the next generation of workers is technically proficient, socially adept, and emotionally intelligent. This holistic approach is essential for building resilient and self-sustaining communities, laying the foundation for sustainable development in an increasingly automated world.

(Author Sharon Barnhardt is a Director at the Centre for Social and Behaviour Change at Ashoka University. Author Samyak Chakrabarty leads Workverse and is working towards democratising access to futuristic soft skills training. Views expressed here are personal.)