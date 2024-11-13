CAT 2024: IIM CAT mock test link active at iimcat.ac.in, direct link to appear here

Indian Institutes of Management has activated CAT 2024 mock test link. Candidates who want to appear for Common Admission Test can check the mock test link on the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2024: IIM CAT mock test link active at iimcat.ac.in, direct link here

As per the official notice, the mock test contains selected questions from previous years' Common Admission Test (CAT) papers with an aim to familiarize the candidates with different types of questions generally asked in CAT (MCQs/ Non-MCQs) and the exam interface.

The test has 3 sections. The total duration of the mock test is 120 minutes. PwD category candidates will have 13 minutes and 20 seconds extra time for each section. The time allotted to each section is 40 minutes.

The submit button for each section has been enabled for the mock test link. This is to help a candidate go to the next section even before the allotted time of 40 minutes is over. In the actual exam, a candidate can go to the next section only after 40 minutes. On submission of all three sections, a summary of your answers will be displayed on your screen.

The question paper will have multiple choice questions with options and Non-MCQ type. The complete guidelines to appear for the mock test can be checked here.

CAT 2024: How to appear for mock test

Candidates can follow the steps given below to appear for mock test of CAT 2024.

Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Click on IIM CAT mock test link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where the mock test link is available.

Click on the link and the mock test will commence.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the result page for further help.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT.