CAT 2024 admit card released at iimcat.ac.in, download via direct link here

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has released the admit cards for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2024. Candidates appearing for the examination can download it from the official website of the examination at iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2024 admit card has been released at iimcat.ac.in,

To download the admit cards, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth.

It may be mentioned here that CAT 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on November 24. The examination will be held for 120 minutes, and candidates will get 40 minutes to attempt each section. They will not be allowed to switch between sections.

The three section of CAT 2024 are Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA/Quants).

The CAT 2024 results will be declared in the second week of January.

To be eligible for the entrance test, candidates must have a bachelor's degree with 50 per cent or more marks or its equivalent CGPA. For SC, ST and PwD candidates, minimum marks are 45 per cent or its equivalent CGPA.

Notably, CAT is held for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctorate-level Business courses offered by Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

Additionally, many non-IIM institutes also use the examination in their admission processes.

CAT 2024 admit card: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the CAT 2024 hall tickets:

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in. On the home page, click on the link to download CAT 2024 admit card Enter the credentials on the log in page and submit. Your CAT 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

